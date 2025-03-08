Mahindra XEV 9e to Tata Curvv EV: Safest EVs ranked according to Bharat NCAP

The Indian consumer today is much informed and more demanding than ever with their purchases. The customer wants not only an economical car that's high on features but also a vehicle that offers the best in safety and nothing less. While car safety has been evolving over the years, more recent times have seen some true benchmarks when it comes to offering the best in terms of active and passive equipment.
Validating the same has been the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP), specifically developed for India to rate the cars best on their performance in crash tests. Cars are tested for adult and child occupant safety for ICE and electric vehicles, which helps buyers make a more informed decision about the car they want to buy.
If you are in the market for an all-new electric vehicle which scores high on safety. Here are the top choices you should consider.
Tata Punch EV
The Tata Punch EV has scored a full five-star rating in the BNCAP crash test., making it one of the most accessible EVs to get a top safety rating. The EV was crash-tested in June 2024 and scored 31.46 points out of 32 for adult occupant protection (AOP) and 45 out of 49 for child occupant protection (COP). The Tata Punch EV gets a host of safety features, including six airbags, hill climb assist, and a 360-degree camera, among others.
Tata Nexon EV
The Tata Nexon EV is one of the best-selling electric cars in India and was one of the first EVs to be crash-tested by Bharat NCAP in early 2024. It's been awarded a 5-star safety rating, scoring 30.81 points out of 32 for AOP and 44.83 out of 49 for COP. The Nexon EV has been a proven product, scoring well on features and safety, and is a default choice for many buyers.
Mahindra XUV 400
The Mahindra XUV 400 EV was crash-tested by Bharat NCAP last year and scored 30.38 out of 32 in AOP and 43 out of 49 in COP. The first mainstream Mahindra electric SUV received a full five-star safety rating and scores well on performance with its power-packed motor and battery. The model gets a decent list of features, including six airbags, a hill hold assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and more. It also offers a reasonable range of about 300 km on a single charge.
Tata Curvv EV
Tata's newest EV entrant, the Curvv EV, has already been tested under the Bharat NCAP. The Tata Curvv EV was crash-tested in October 2024 and secured a five-star rating from Bharat NCAP. The Curvv EV scored 30.81 points out of 32 for AOP and 44.83 out of 49 for COP. The coupe-styled electric SUV gets safety features such as six airbags as standard and ADAS features such as adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist.
Mahindra BE 6
The Mahindra BE 6 is one of the two new electric SUVs from the Indian automaker. It received a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash tests, scoring 31.97 points out of 32 under the AOP and 45 out of 49 in COP. The Mahindra BE 6 is based on the new INGLO architecture and is loaded on the feature front with seven airbags, Level 2 ADAS, and lots more.