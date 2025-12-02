Mahindra XEV 9S: 5 reasons to like and 3 reasons to dislike the electric SUV

Mahindra XEV 9S is the latest and third electric SUV from the Indian carmaker's Born Electric series, sitting alongside the BE 6 and XEV 9e. The Mahindra XEV 9S was launched at a starting price of ₹19.95 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it cheaper than the XEV 9e. The pricing of the Mahindra XEV 9S goes up to ₹29.45 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it cheaper than the top-end trim of the XEV 9e.

We got to drive the Mahindra XEV 9S on the very same day of the launch. Here are the five pros and three cons of the Mahindra XEV 9S electric SUV.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Reasons to like it Here are the five reasons to like the newly launched Mahindra XEV 9S electric SUV.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Distinctive design The Mahindra XEV 9S comes with a design that blends the XEV 9e with the XUV700. Wile the front fascia looks identical to the XEV 9e, the profile and rear profile look similar to the XUV700. However, there are certain EV-specific design elements, including the aero-covered alloy wheels, LED split taillights with different design etc. Altogether the Mahindra XEV 9S comes infusing both of its siblings design philosophy into a single package and dons a distinctive appearance.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Cabin blends premiumness with practicality The Mahindra XEV 9S's cabin blends premiumness with practicality. Space and comfort of occupants received the prioritised focus in the cabin. No wonder, Mahindra left no stones unturned in making the cabin spacious and comfortable with sorted ergonomics. The sliding second-row, seats, powered Boss mode, generous leg space and knee room for the second row occupants, a third-row seat with just enough space for two occupants, a massive panoramic sunroof come testifying the philosophy. At the same time, the quality of the materials used inside the cabin, clever design of the storage, triple digital display setup, soft-touch controls enhance the premium vibe inside the cabin.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Effortless performance The Mahindra XEV 9S performs effortlessly - be it on smooth straight stretches or while winding up on hills, be it tackling patchy roads or taking on the challenge of sharp hairpin bends, the power delivery from the onboard electric propulsion system is buttery smooth, making the driving experience effortless. Quick maneuverers like sudden overtakes on a narrow road felt pretty easy with the XEV 9S.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Silent and comfy cabin It is an EV, which means the noise level is already low compared to an ICE car. Further the special care taken by Mahindra in keeping the NVH level low, makes the drive even more enjoyable. A silent cabin with low noise from outside means you can actually enjoy the drive in a comfortable manner with your loved ones. Also, the sorted suspension offers good road manners and high-speed stability.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Safety assured The Mahindra XEV 9S gets a plethora of safety features, which assures you a safe and comfortable journey experience. It gets seven airbags, disc brakes on all four wheels, front parking sensors, 360-degree camera with recording, hill hold assist, hill descent control, level 2 ADAS comprising five radars and one camera, fatigue alert system etc.

View full Image The triple digital screen setup looks appealing, but with tons of information being displayed there and bunch of functionalities packed into that, it is distracting.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Reasons to dislike it Here are the two reasons to dislike the newly launched Mahindra XEV 9S electric SUV.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Too many functions to be spoilt The increased digital surface may be appealing to many, but such large touchscreen infotainment systems also mean increased chance of distraction. Also, Mahindra has packed a whole lot of functions into these screens, which means one has to fiddle through the screens for those. This results in higher level of distraction, which could be dangerous.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Third-row eats aways space While Mahindra has been citing the third row seats as a highly practical feature, the space there feels cramped. The third row seats feel suited to children only. Also, with the third row seats up, the luggage space at the back is negligible. While 527-litre storage capacity at the back and 150-litre frunk sounds interesting, in reality, the third-row seats eats away space at the boot. Either five-seater layout or seven seater with a roof-top carrier seem practical in reality.