Mahindra XEV 9S could dent XEV 9e sales numbers, launch on November 26

Mahindra XEV 9S is all set to launch as the third electric car from the homegrown auto giant under its Born Electric series. The Mahindra XEV 9S is slated to launch in India on November 26. It will come following the BE 6 and XEV 9e, which together have raked in more than 30,000 units in their first seven months since launch. The Mahindra XEV 9S will arrive as a more practical iteration of the XEV 9e, which accounted for 59% of the total bookings the already available two SUVs have raked in together.

The XEV 9S is expected to follow the signature SUV styling, which will include a boxy design philosophy, unlike the XEV 9e's coupe SUV styling. This means the Mahindra XEV 9S will come as a fully electric iteration of the highly popular XUV 700 SUV. Also, the XEV 9S is expected to continue the momentum , its two siblings have set.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Key expectations Exterior LED projector headlamps

LED DRL

LED taillight

Powered tailgate with gesture control

Sporty aero alloy wheels Interior Dual-spoke steering with illuminated brand logo

12.3-inch digital driver display

12.3-inch centre touchscreen infotainment system

12.3-inch passenger touchscreen infotainment system

Panoramic sunroof

16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system

Multi-colour ambient lighting

Head-up display

Multi-zone climate control

Multiple wireless chargers

Ventilated and massaging front seats Safety 7 airbags

ABS with EBD

TPMS

Level 2 ADAS

360-degree camera Powertrain INGLO architecture

59 kWh / 79 kWh battery pack

542 km / 656 km range per charge

Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) Key rivals Tata Harrier EV

Hyundai Creta Electric

BYD eMax 7

Mahindra XEV 9S: What it promises? Mahindra XEV 9S is expected to come with a signature boxy style. Also, it will certainly carry the bold and masculine look, that is visible in the XEV 9e and BE 6. There would be LED projector headlamps, LED DRL, LED taillights, chunky bumpers with sporty skid plates, powered tailgate with gesture control.

Inside the cabin, it would replicate several design elements of the XEV 9e. It will come with a triple screen setup, comprising a 12.3-inch digital driver display and two 12-3-inch touchscreen infotainment systems at the centre and passenger side. Some other key features will include ventilated and massaging front seats, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, multi-zone climate control, head-up display, and multiple wireless chargers. Further, the XEV 9S is expected to receive sliding second-row seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo. Another key feature of the car will be remote parking functionality.

On the safety front, the Mahindra XEV 9S will come equipped with a host of safety features. These will include seven airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree surround view camera and TPMS.

The Mahindra XEV 9S will be based on the INGLO architecture, which houses the XEV 9e and BE 6. The EV is expected to be available with the choice of a 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery pack, offering a claimed range of 542 km to 656 km on a single charge, respectively. The XEV 9S is likely to come with a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) setup.