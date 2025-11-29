Mahindra XEV 9S Pack One Above: Top 3 reasons to think it the most VFM variant?

Mahindra XEV 9S is available in four broad trim choices and three battery pack options.

Mainak Das
Published29 Nov 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Mahindra XEV 9S is the latest electric SUV from the homegrown auto giant. Launched at a starting price of 19.95 lakh (ex-showroom), the Mahindra XEV 9S is available in four broad trim options - Pack One Above, Pack two Above, Pack Three and Pack Three Above. The XEV 9S, which is essentially the all-electric iteration of the Mahindra XUV700, will be available for test drivers from December 5. Bookings and deliveries for the SUV will commence from January 14 and January 23 next year, respectively.

The price of the all new Mahindra XEV 9S electric SUV ranges between 19.95 lakh and 29.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The family oriented, three-row, seven-seater electric SUV comes as a more practical offering compared to the Mahindra XEV 9e, while at the same time. The base variant of the new SUV costs about 2 lakh cheaper than the base trim of the XEV 9e coupe SUV.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Variant-wise price
VariantBattery sizePrice (ex-showroom)
Pack One Above59 kWh 19.95 lakh
Pack One Above79 kWh 21.95 lakh
Pack Two Above70 kWh 24.45 lakh
Pack Two Above79 kWh 25.45 lakh
Pack Three79 kWh 27.35 lakh
Pack Three Above79 kWh 29.45 lakh

Mahindra XEV 9S Pack One Above: Why it's best VFM variant?

After assessing the variant-wise prices and feature list, the base variant Pack One Above seems the most value for money option from the Mahindra XEV 9S portfolio. Let me explain why.

Mahindra XEV 9S Pack One Above: Affordability is key

The Pack One Above variant of the Mahindra XEV 9S is the most affordable option of the SUV, with its starting price of 19.95 lakh (ex-showroom), for the 59 kWh battery powered iteration. If you opt for the bigger 79 kWh battery pack variant of the Pack One Above grade, then the cost goes up to 21.95 lakh (ex-showroom). If we compare it with the Mahindra XEV 9e, the base variant of the coupe SUV, powered by a 59 kWh battery pack, costs 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra XEV 9SMahindra XEV 9e
Base variantPack One AbovePack One
Battery pack59 kWh79 kWh59 kWh
Price (ex-showroom) 19.95 lakh 21.95 lakh 21.90 lakh

This means if you opt for the the 59 kWh battery pack variant of XEV 9S' Pack One Above grade, it costs 1.95 lakh cheaper than the XEV 9e base variant. On the other hand, the bigger 79 kWh battery pack powered base variant of the new model costs just 5,000 extra compared to what the XEV 9e base trim commands. Affordability plays the key role here.

Mahindra XEV 9S Pack One Above: Feature-laden base variant

Even if the Pack One Above is the base variant of the Mahindra XEV 9S, Mahindra has not left stones unturned in making it appealing. The auto OEM claims to have made the base variant as appealing as the top-end variant, keeping a few features reserved for the top-end albeit. The Pack One Above gets features like LED headlamps and LED taillights, 18-inch aero alloy wheels, triple digital display setup with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and 5G connectivity, panoramic sunroof, height-adjustable driver seat, reclining and sliding second row seats, push start-stop button, cruise control, electronic parking brake, six airbags, TPMS, and a driver drowsiness detection system. It also gets auto headlamps and wipers, rear wiper with washer, tilt and telescopic-adjustable steering, cooled centre console storage, automatic climate control, and rear AC vents as standard.

Mahindra XEV 9S Pack One Above: Practicality in focus

Practicality too plays a major role in defining the base variant as the most value for money variant of the Mahindra XEV 9S. Besides the three-row, seven-seater layout offering spacious vibe for the occupants, the EV offers generous space for luggage as well, which is a key factor every family SUV buyer should consider. The XEV 9S gets a 527-litre capacity boot and an 150-litre capacity frunk as well.

