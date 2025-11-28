Mahindra XEV 9S vs Mahindra XEV 9e: How are they different from each other

Mahindra has launched its much awaited electric SUV XEV 9S in India, at a starting price of ₹19.95 lakh (ex-showroom). This comes as the third electric SUV from the automaker's Born Electric series. The Mahindra XEV 9S sits in between the BE 6 and XEV 9e. While the Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e are more focused on sportiness, the Mahindra XEV 9S is a more family oriented electric SUV. Also, it has a broader variant spread. Being the first-ever all-electric three-row seven-seater electric SUV, the Mahindra XEV 9S is essentially the all electric iteration of the mighty Mahindra XUV 700.

Here is a quick look at the key differences between Mahindra XEV 9S and Mahindra XEV 9e.

Mahindra XEV 9S vs Mahindra XEV 9e: Price The Mahindra XEV 9S is priced between ₹19.95 lakh and ₹29.45 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes the Mahindra XEV 9S' base variant Pack One Above ₹1.95 lakh more affordable than the base variant of the XEV 9e, which is priced at ₹21.50 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the top-end trim of the XEV 9S too comes priced about ₹1 lakh cheaper than the top-spec trim of the Mahindra XEV 9e.

Mahindra XEV 9S vs Mahindra XEV 9e: Exterior differences The major visible difference is the body style. The XEV 9e comes as a coupe SUV with a sloping roofline. On the other hand, the XEV 9S has a conventional SUV design. It looks more in sync with the XUV 700 than the XEV 9e. The Mahindra XEV 9S gets larger wheels compared to the 18-inch wheels on which the XEV 9e rides. A the back, the XEV 9S gets a rear wiper with washer, which are not there in the XEV 9e. Also, the taillights are different. The XEV 9e gets a connected LED taillight with an inverted U shaped look, while the XEV 9S gets split LED taillights, which replicate the design of the XUV 700.

The colour range of the two SUVs too differ from each other. The XEV 9S drops the Deep Forest and tango Red shades, which are available for the XEV 9e. On the other hand, the XEV 9S gets a new Desert Myst colour.

Mahindra XEV 9S vs Mahindra XEV 9e: Interior differences Despite mirroring the overall cabin layout, especially at the driver's console, the XEV 9S looks quite different in terms of approach to the rear. The practicality and focus on space make the difference. The XEV 9S gets third row seats, taking the total seating capacity to seven, compared to dual-row, five-seater layout of the XEV 9e. The sliding and ventilated second row seat, powered Boss mode, a fully retractable panoramic sunroof are also what making the XEV 9S different from the XEV 9e.