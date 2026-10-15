Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG gets twin-cylinder setup to save boot space: Price, mileage explained

Mahindra & Mahindra launched the XUV 3XO ZNG in India on October 15, 2026, introducing a factory-fitted CNG option to its sub-4-metre SUV lineup. Prices start at ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level MX Edge variant. The new model is looking to be a competitor to the Tata Nexon CNG and the Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG in the Indian market.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that can run on petrol or CNG. It has twin CNG cylinders under the luggage floor that allow for additional luggage space. The claimed fuel efficiency of the SUV is 24.70 km/kg, and it can go from 0 to 100 in 11.8 s, according to the company.

Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG: Variant-wise prices The new XUV 3XO ZNG will come in four variants. Their ex-showroom prices are listed here:

MX Edge: ₹ 9.99 lakh

RevX Edge (O): ₹ 10.79 lakh

AX5: ₹ 11.19 lakh

RevX A: ₹ 12.27 lakh This launch marks Mahindra's stepping into expanding the XUV 3XO range beyond petrol, diesel and electric power. The company also claims that the SUV has sold over 2.5 lakh units since it was launched.

Engine, performance and CNG technology The XUV 3XO ZNG is powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged multipoint fuel injection (TCMPFi) engine. Mahindra has quoted a CNG performance of approximately 111 hp and 200 Nm of torque, which are identical to the petrol variant.

According to the company, the performance is due to the CNG injection system, which boasts of having a pressure of 10 bar. To compensate for the extra weight of CNG hardware, Mahindra is also adjusting the suspension or steering. A dedicated control inside the cabin allows petrol and CNG for the driver to alternate between the two.

Also Read | Mahindra XUV3XO CNG teaser hints at premium features, 15 October reveal set

Features and safety equipment The exterior of the XUV 3XO CNG is the same as the petrol one, with ZNG badging on the tailgate. The highlight features are a 10.25-inch touchscreen display, a 360-degree camera, leatherette seats, a panoramic sunroof and Dolby Atmos audio.

There are also three steering modes on the SUV: Normal, Comfort and Sport. Other features include tyre pressure monitoring, connected LED tail lamps, front and rear armrests and rear wiper.