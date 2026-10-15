Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG gets twin-cylinder setup to save boot space: Price, mileage explained

Mahindra & Mahindra launched the XUV 3XO ZNG in India on October 15, 2026, introducing a factory-fitted CNG option to its sub-4-metre SUV lineup. Prices start at ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level MX Edge variant. The new model is looking to be a competitor to the Tata Nexon CNG and the Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG in the Indian market.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that can run on petrol or CNG. It has twin CNG cylinders under the luggage floor that allow for additional luggage space. The claimed fuel efficiency of the SUV is 24.70 km/kg, and it can go from 0 to 100 in 11.8 s, according to the company.

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Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG: Variant-wise prices The new XUV 3XO ZNG will come in four variants. Their ex-showroom prices are listed here:

MX Edge: ₹ 9.99 lakh

RevX Edge (O): ₹ 10.79 lakh

AX5: ₹ 11.19 lakh

RevX A: ₹ 12.27 lakh This launch marks Mahindra's stepping into expanding the XUV 3XO range beyond petrol, diesel and electric power. The company also claims that the SUV has sold over 2.5 lakh units since it was launched.

Engine, performance and CNG technology The XUV 3XO ZNG is powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged multipoint fuel injection (TCMPFi) engine. Mahindra has quoted a CNG performance of approximately 111 hp and 200 Nm of torque, which are identical to the petrol variant.

According to the company, the performance is due to the CNG injection system, which boasts of having a pressure of 10 bar. To compensate for the extra weight of CNG hardware, Mahindra is also adjusting the suspension or steering. A dedicated control inside the cabin allows petrol and CNG for the driver to alternate between the two.

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Also Read | Mahindra XUV3XO CNG teaser hints at premium features, 15 October reveal set

Features and safety equipment The exterior of the XUV 3XO CNG is the same as the petrol one, with ZNG badging on the tailgate. The highlight features are a 10.25-inch touchscreen display, a 360-degree camera, leatherette seats, a panoramic sunroof and Dolby Atmos audio.

There are also three steering modes on the SUV: Normal, Comfort and Sport. Other features include tyre pressure monitoring, connected LED tail lamps, front and rear armrests and rear wiper.

Safety features are six airbags, disc brakes on all four wheels, ABS with EBD, reverse park assist and a three-point seat belt for all occupants plus a seat belt reminder system.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.