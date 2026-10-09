Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG likely launch on 15 October: Expected price, engine and key details

Mahindra is expected to unveil a new variant of the XUV 3XO in India on 15 October, with a possible factory-fitted CNG powertrain. The automaker recently released a teaser to stir speculation about the model, but it has yet to confirm the CNG version, according to Mahindra's official press release.

If launched, the Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG would enhance the SUV's powertrain options and appeal to those seeking to cut fuel costs. The model comes in petrol and diesel variants, with the XUV 3XO EV for those who want the electric option. With manufacturers like Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki offering petrol, diesel or CNG versions in their SUV line-ups, a CNG option may give Mahindra a chance to make a dent in the market, according to Autocar India.

Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG: Expected engine and transmission The current XUV 3XO is available with two 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engines (one 200W and the other 240W) and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine. The turbo-petrol MPFI delivers 111 hp and 200 Nm torque, and there's a choice of manual and automatic transmissions.

Based on the reports on the upcoming variant, Mahindra may base the CNG version on the turbo-petrol MPFI engine. The automaker has not announced the details of the engine, transmission or performance of the proposed model.

A manual gearbox is one possibility, while an automatic transmission remains unconfirmed. However, Mahindra might have to tweak the engine tuning and other parts to suit CNG operation.

Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG: Expected tank placement and boot space The placement of the CNG cylinder will be an important factor in determining the SUV's practicality. Another possibility of a conventional single cylinder could be detrimental to boot space, depending on its location.

Tata Motors has now added twin-cylinder CNG technology to models like the Nexon, making better use of space to preserve luggage capacity. It is not known whether Mahindra will offer a similar deal on the XUV 3XO.

The company has not revealed details on the CNG variant, such as equipment, safety specifications or range.

Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG: Expected price and competing SUVs The new CNG variant may make the XUV 3XO more appealing to the cost-conscious segment. It competes with the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet, but CNG availability depends on the car's variant.

To enhance the XUV 3XO range, Mahindra has added REVX and REVX Edge variants. The price of the proposed CNG version has not been disclosed yet, and it's unclear where it will fit into the current lineup.