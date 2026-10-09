Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG likely launch on 15 October: Expected price, engine and key details

Mahindra is expected to unveil a new variant of the XUV 3XO in India on 15 October, with a possible factory-fitted CNG powertrain. The automaker recently released a teaser to stir speculation about the model, but it has yet to confirm the CNG version, according to Mahindra's official press release.

If launched, the Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG would enhance the SUV's powertrain options and appeal to those seeking to cut fuel costs. The model comes in petrol and diesel variants, with the XUV 3XO EV for those who want the electric option. With manufacturers like Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki offering petrol, diesel or CNG versions in their SUV line-ups, a CNG option may give Mahindra a chance to make a dent in the market, according to Autocar India.

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Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG: Expected engine and transmission The current XUV 3XO is available with two 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engines (one 200W and the other 240W) and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine. The turbo-petrol MPFI delivers 111 hp and 200 Nm torque, and there's a choice of manual and automatic transmissions.

Based on the reports on the upcoming variant, Mahindra may base the CNG version on the turbo-petrol MPFI engine. The automaker has not announced the details of the engine, transmission or performance of the proposed model.

A manual gearbox is one possibility, while an automatic transmission remains unconfirmed. However, Mahindra might have to tweak the engine tuning and other parts to suit CNG operation.

Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG: Expected tank placement and boot space The placement of the CNG cylinder will be an important factor in determining the SUV's practicality. Another possibility of a conventional single cylinder could be detrimental to boot space, depending on its location.

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Tata Motors has now added twin-cylinder CNG technology to models like the Nexon, making better use of space to preserve luggage capacity. It is not known whether Mahindra will offer a similar deal on the XUV 3XO.

The company has not revealed details on the CNG variant, such as equipment, safety specifications or range.

Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG: Expected price and competing SUVs The new CNG variant may make the XUV 3XO more appealing to the cost-conscious segment. It competes with the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet, but CNG availability depends on the car's variant.

To enhance the XUV 3XO range, Mahindra has added REVX and REVX Edge variants. The price of the proposed CNG version has not been disclosed yet, and it's unclear where it will fit into the current lineup.

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Mahindra's 15 October announcement should clarify whether the company is preparing a factory-fitted CNG version or another update to the XUV 3XO. The launch date, specifications and pricing of the CNG version have yet to be confirmed.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.