Mahindra XUV 3XO EV launched: Top 5 facts buyers must know

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV, one of the most eagerly anticipated electric SUVs in India, was launched finally on January 6, at a starting price of ₹13.89 lakh (ex-showroom). This electric SUV was previously spotted testing on multiple occasions, giving us hints about the design elements and features. The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV is the all-electric iteration of Mahindra XUV 3XO. Also, it came replacing the Mahindra XUV400, which was the electric iteration of the erstwhile XUV300.

The newly launched electric sub-compact SUV comes following the homegrown auto giant's new nomenclature strategy. It was launched just a day after the Mahindra XUV 7XO, the rebadged and revamped version of the erstwhile Mahindra XUV700. The new XUV 3XO EV has joined the OEM's electric car lineup, which comprises other models like XEV 9S, XEV 9e and BE 6.

This back to back launches underscores the automaker's aggressive push to strengthen its presence in the Indian passenger vehicle market's ICE and EV segments. With the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV launched, if you are planning to buy this Tata Nexon EV rivalling electric SUV, here are the top five facts you must know.

Advertisement

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV: Price and variants

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV: Variant-wise pricing Variant Price (ex-showroom) AX5 ₹ 13.89 lakh AX7L ₹ 14.96 lakh

The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV is available in two different trim options: AX5 and AX7L. The AX5 trim of the SUV is priced at ₹13.89 lakh (ex-showroom), while the AX7L one is priced at ₹14.96 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV: What powers it? The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV is equipped with a 39.4 kWh battery pack. This promises a real-world range of up to 285 km, which makes it suitable for regular commutes in and around the city and short trips as well. The battery pack is paired with a single electric motor fitted to the front axle that churns out 148 bhp peak power and 310 Nm of maximum torque, promising lively performance across urban and highway settings. The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV claims to offer the quickest acceleration in its segment. It is capable of reaching 100 kmph from standstill in 8.3 seconds. Drivers can select from three different driving modes as per their preference. These modes are Fun, Fast, and Fearless.

Advertisement

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV: Enhanced ride quality The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV comes equipped with advanced suspension technology in order to enhanced ride quality. The automaker has stated that these suspension technologies include Frequency Dependent Damping (FDD) and MTV-VAL. These claim to ensure stability, comfort, and improved handling of the car.

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV: How it looks? The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV comes blending modern styling with functional touches. The electric SUV sports signature LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs with integrated turn indicators, signature LED taillights, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. In a nutshell, the EV looks similar to its ICE sibling XUV 3XO, but there are distinct EV-specific elements like closed front panel replacing the radiator grille.

Advertisement