The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV is expected to launch shortly, positioned below the XUV400 and competing with Tata Nexon EV. The model will likely feature design enhancements, advanced tech, and safety features, likely sharing battery options with the XUV400 for a range up to 456 km.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV is anticipated to make its debut in the coming months, marking an exciting expansion of the manufacturer's all-electric vehicle range. Currently, Mahindra's electric portfolio is limited to the XUV400, with the XUV 3XO EV positioned to slot in just below it. As the launch approaches, the new model is expected to rival the Tata Nexon EV, a significant contender in the electric SUV market, reported HT Auto.

While Mahindra has yet to divulge specific details about the XUV 3XO EV, recent spy shots of the test mule have surfaced on social media, offering a glimpse of its design and features, adds the publication. The exterior is set to undergo some modifications; although the LED headlamps and daytime running lights remain unchanged, updates to the front grille are anticipated.

Reportedly, the test mule showcases a charging port located above the front passenger fender, a feature expected to persist at launch. Additionally, the compact SUV is likely to be equipped with new bumpers and a distinct rear end featuring signature L-shaped connected LED lights, complemented by copper badging—a hallmark of Mahindra's EV line.

Inside, the cabin could boast a dual-tone black and beige theme, which is consistent with the ICE variant. Spy images suggest that copper accents will likely be incorporated throughout the interior, including around the gear lever. While the interior layout appears familiar, the XUV 3XO EV is expected to introduce several exclusive paint options, along with leatherette seats equipped with ventilation.

In terms of technology and safety, the XUV 3XO EV could inherit features from its ICE counterpart, including a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features are likely to include six airbags, ABS with EBD, and a 360-degree surround-view camera.

Although specific details on battery options and range remain under wraps, the XUV 3XO EV is likely to share specifications with the XUV400, which offers two battery variants with ranges of up to 456 km on a single charge.