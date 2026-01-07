Mahindra XUV 3XO EV: Variant wise price and features explained

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV is the latest entrant in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market. The electric SUV comes as a rebadged and revamped iteration of the Mahindra XUV400 EV. The electric SUV is available at a starting price of ₹13.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in two variant options, the new Mahindra XUV 3XO EV comes revising the competition in the electric sub-compact SUV segment, where Tata Nexon leads the pack.

The new Mahindra XUV 3XO EV comes sharing its platform and features with the ICE-powered XUV 3XO. Powering the electric SUV is a 39.4 kWh battery pack, which enables it to run up to 285 km on a single charge. The battery is paired with a front axle-mounted electric motor that churns out 147.5 bhp pea power and 310 Nm of maximum torque. The electric SUV is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 8.3 seconds. Mahindra claims the battery pack is capable of being topped up from 0-80% in 50 minutes using a 50 kW DC fast charger.

If you are planning to buy the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV, here is a quick look at the variant-wise pricing and features of the electric SUV.

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV: Variant-wise price

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV: Variant-wise pricing Variant Price (ex-showroom) AX5 ₹ 13.89 lakh AX7L ₹ 14.96 lakh

The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV is available in two different variant options: AX5 and AX7L. The AX5 variant of the SUV is priced at ₹13.89 lakh (ex-showroom), while the AX7L one is priced at ₹14.96 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV: Variant-wise features

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV: Variant-wise features Variants Mahindra XUV 3XO EV AX5 Mahindra XUV 3XO EV AX7L (AX5+) Price (ex-showroom) ₹ 13.89 lakh ₹ 14.96 lakh Features Single pane sunroof

16-inch diamond cut alloys

HD 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

10.25-inch digital driver’s display

LED lighting system

Dual-zone climate control

Passive keyless entry

Electronic parking brake with auto hold

Auto headlamps

Rain sensing wipers

Electrically foldable ORVM

Height adjustable driver seat

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

One touch up/down for driver’s window

60:40 split rear seat

Wireless charger

Rear view camera

Electronic Stability Program (ESP)

6 airbags

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Cruise control

AdrenoX with built-in Alexa

Online navigation

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

6 speaker audio system Panoramic sunroof

Soft touch leatherette on dashboard and door

Leatherette seats

17-inch diamond cut alloys

LED front fog lamps

Auto dimming IRVM

Cooled glove box

LEVEL 2 ADAS

360-degree surround view camera

Blind view monitor

Front parking assist system