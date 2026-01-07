Mahindra XUV 3XO EV: Variant wise price and features explained

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV comes packing a plethora of advanced technology-aided features.

Mainak Das
Updated7 Jan 2026, 12:16 PM IST
Mahindra XUV 3XO EV is essentially the rebadged and revamped version of XUV400.
Mahindra XUV 3XO EV is the latest entrant in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market. The electric SUV comes as a rebadged and revamped iteration of the Mahindra XUV400 EV. The electric SUV is available at a starting price of 13.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in two variant options, the new Mahindra XUV 3XO EV comes revising the competition in the electric sub-compact SUV segment, where Tata Nexon leads the pack.

The new Mahindra XUV 3XO EV comes sharing its platform and features with the ICE-powered XUV 3XO. Powering the electric SUV is a 39.4 kWh battery pack, which enables it to run up to 285 km on a single charge. The battery is paired with a front axle-mounted electric motor that churns out 147.5 bhp pea power and 310 Nm of maximum torque. The electric SUV is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 8.3 seconds. Mahindra claims the battery pack is capable of being topped up from 0-80% in 50 minutes using a 50 kW DC fast charger.

If you are planning to buy the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV, here is a quick look at the variant-wise pricing and features of the electric SUV.

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV: Variant-wise price

VariantPrice (ex-showroom)
AX5 13.89 lakh
AX7L 14.96 lakh

The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV is available in two different variant options: AX5 and AX7L. The AX5 variant of the SUV is priced at 13.89 lakh (ex-showroom), while the AX7L one is priced at 14.96 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV: Variant-wise features

VariantsMahindra XUV 3XO EV AX5Mahindra XUV 3XO EV AX7L (AX5+)
Price (ex-showroom) 13.89 lakh 14.96 lakh
Features
  • Single pane sunroof
  • 16-inch diamond cut alloys
  • HD 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system
  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display
  • LED lighting system
  • Dual-zone climate control
  • Passive keyless entry
  • Electronic parking brake with auto hold
  • Auto headlamps
  • Rain sensing wipers
  • Electrically foldable ORVM
  • Height adjustable driver seat
  • Rear wiper and washer
  • Rear defogger
  • One touch up/down for driver’s window
  • 60:40 split rear seat
  • Wireless charger
  • Rear view camera
  • Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
  • 6 airbags
  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
  • Cruise control
  • AdrenoX with built-in Alexa
  • Online navigation
  • Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
  • 6 speaker audio system
  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Soft touch leatherette on dashboard and door
  • Leatherette seats
  • 17-inch diamond cut alloys
  • LED front fog lamps
  • Auto dimming IRVM
  • Cooled glove box
  • LEVEL 2 ADAS
  • 360-degree surround view camera
  • Blind view monitor
  • Front parking assist system

Priced at 13.89 lakh (ex-showroom), the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV's AX5 trim comes offering value for money with a wide range of equipment and features. Some of the key highlights of this trim include single pane sunroof, all-LED lighting system, dual-zone climate control, wireless charger, cruise control, auto headlamps, rain sensing wipers, dual digital displays comprising touchscreen infotainment system and driver's display, among others. The top trim gets 360-degree camera, Level 2 ADAS, panoramic sunroof among the key features.

