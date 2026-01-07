Mahindra XUV 3XO EV: Variant wise price and features explained

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV is the latest entrant in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market. The electric SUV comes as a rebadged and revamped iteration of the Mahindra XUV400 EV. The electric SUV is available at a starting price of ₹13.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in two variant options, the new Mahindra XUV 3XO EV comes revising the competition in the electric sub-compact SUV segment, where Tata Nexon leads the pack.
The new Mahindra XUV 3XO EV comes sharing its platform and features with the ICE-powered XUV 3XO. Powering the electric SUV is a 39.4 kWh battery pack, which enables it to run up to 285 km on a single charge. The battery is paired with a front axle-mounted electric motor that churns out 147.5 bhp pea power and 310 Nm of maximum torque. The electric SUV is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 8.3 seconds. Mahindra claims the battery pack is capable of being topped up from 0-80% in 50 minutes using a 50 kW DC fast charger.
If you are planning to buy the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV, here is a quick look at the variant-wise pricing and features of the electric SUV.
|Mahindra XUV 3XO EV: Variant-wise pricing
|Variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|AX5
|₹13.89 lakh
|AX7L
|₹14.96 lakh
The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV is available in two different variant options: AX5 and AX7L. The AX5 variant of the SUV is priced at ₹13.89 lakh (ex-showroom), while the AX7L one is priced at ₹14.96 lakh (ex-showroom).
|Mahindra XUV 3XO EV: Variant-wise features
|Variants
|Mahindra XUV 3XO EV AX5
|Mahindra XUV 3XO EV AX7L (AX5+)
|Price (ex-showroom)
|₹13.89 lakh
|₹14.96 lakh
|Features
Priced at ₹13.89 lakh (ex-showroom), the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV's AX5 trim comes offering value for money with a wide range of equipment and features. Some of the key highlights of this trim include single pane sunroof, all-LED lighting system, dual-zone climate control, wireless charger, cruise control, auto headlamps, rain sensing wipers, dual digital displays comprising touchscreen infotainment system and driver's display, among others. The top trim gets 360-degree camera, Level 2 ADAS, panoramic sunroof among the key features.