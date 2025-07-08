Mahindra XUV 3XO gets new RevX series with fresh trims and features, prices starting at ₹8.94 lakh

Mahindra and Mahindra has introduced a new RevX Series to its XUV 3XO compact SUV range, adding fresh variants aimed at expanding the model’s appeal across different price points. The newly launched RevX variants are offered in two trim levels – M and A – with prices starting at ₹8.94 lakh (ex-showroom).

New Mid-Spec ‘M’ Trim The RevX M trim is based on the existing MX2 variant and is slotted between the MX1 and MX3 trims. Priced at ₹8.94 lakh, the M variant is joined by an M (O) version at ₹9.44 lakh. Both feature subtle exterior revisions, including a body-coloured front grille, a dual-tone roof, and black wheel covers for the 16-inch steel wheels. RevX badging is also present on the C-pillar and tailgate.

Inside the cabin, the RevX M introduces black leatherette seat upholstery, a first for a base-level XUV 3XO variant, and retains several features from the MX2. These include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, projector headlamps, a four-speaker audio system, steering-mounted controls, keyless entry, and a height-adjustable driver’s seat. Other convenience features include one-touch power windows for the driver, rear air vents, USB charging, and a 60:40 split rear seat. The M (O) variant adds an electric sunroof to the package.

In terms of safety, both RevX M variants come equipped with six airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and other basic safety equipment. Under the bonnet, they are powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine delivering 110 bhp and 200 Nm of torque, paired exclusively with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Higher-Spec ‘A’ Trim The RevX A variant draws on the AX5 trim and is priced at ₹11.79 lakh for the manual version and ₹12.99 lakh for the automatic. Visual changes include piano black alloy wheels, dual-tone paint options, a body-coloured grille, and RevX badging.

The interior of the A trim continues the dual-tone theme and adds black leatherette upholstery and a panoramic sunroof. It also features a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment system with AdrenoX OS, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Alexa integration, and dual-zone climate control. Additional features include TPMS, auto headlamps and wipers, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, and a six-speaker sound system. However, it lacks some advanced features such as ADAS, a 360-degree camera, an electronic parking brake, and a cooled glovebox.