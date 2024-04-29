Mahindra XUV 3XO launched in India, starting at ₹7.49 lakhs: Details on design, interior, features and more
Mahindra's new XUV 3XO, starting at ₹7.49 lakh, aims to compete with popular subcompact SUVs like the Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue. It features a revamped exterior, luxury interiors, advanced infotainment, multiple engine options, including petrol and diesel variants, with ADAS Level 2 features.
Mahindra has unveiled the latest version of its subcompact SUV, the XUV 3XO, with a starting price of ₹7.49 lakh for the base MX1 variant, climbing to ₹13.99 lakh for the premium AX7L model. The vehicle aims to compete with popular rivals such as the Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue in a highly contested market segment. Bookings open on May 15, and deliveries will start on May 26.