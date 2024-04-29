Mahindra's new XUV 3XO, starting at ₹ 7.49 lakh, aims to compete with popular subcompact SUVs like the Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue. It features a revamped exterior, luxury interiors, advanced infotainment, multiple engine options, including petrol and diesel variants, with ADAS Level 2 features.

Mahindra has unveiled the latest version of its subcompact SUV, the XUV 3XO, with a starting price of ₹7.49 lakh for the base MX1 variant, climbing to ₹13.99 lakh for the premium AX7L model. The vehicle aims to compete with popular rivals such as the Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue in a highly contested market segment. Bookings open on May 15, and deliveries will start on May 26.

New Look and Enhanced Features The Mahindra XUV 3XO features a redesigned exterior with a piano-black grille and new LED headlamps, creating a bold front-end appearance. The C-shaped daytime running lights (DRLs) add a modern touch. At the rear, the SUV sports an updated radiator grille, redesigned LED taillights, and 17-inch alloy wheels, retaining its signature silhouette but with refined details.

Inside, the XUV 3XO offers a fresh take on luxury, with ivory-colored interiors, soft-touch leatherette materials on the dashboard, and leatherette seat upholstery. The center console has been redesigned, and other additions like a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, wireless charging, and a 360-degree surround-view camera boost the vehicle's premium appeal.

Advanced Technology The interior of the Mahindra XUV 3XO is equipped with a 26.03 cm HD touchscreen infotainment system, featuring the AdrenoX operating system in the AX series. This system includes a seven-speaker Harman Kardon audio setup with a nine-band equalizer, offering impressive sound quality. The infotainment system is integrated with a fully digital instrument cluster of the same size, ensuring a tech-forward driving experience.

Safety Features Safety is a significant focus in the new XUV 3XO, with ADAS Level 2 features borrowed from the Mahindra XUV700, including automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, and forward collision warning. The SUV also comes with six airbags, four disc brakes, ISO-Fix with a top tether, and traction control.

The XUV 3XO demonstrates off-road capability with a 350 mm water-wading capacity, a 23.6-degree approach angle, and a 39.6-degree departure angle, showcasing its versatility on various terrains.

Powertrain The XUV 3XO offers multiple engine choices. The MX series gets a 1.2L mStallion TCMPFi petrol engine, producing 110 bhp and 200 Nm of torque, with either a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. The AX5 variant provides a more powerful 1.2L mStallion TGDi petrol engine, delivering 129 bhp and 230 Nm of torque, with similar transmission options. Fuel efficiency for these engines ranges from 17.96 kmpl to 20.1 kmpl, depending on the variant and transmission type.

In the AX series, the SUV is available with a 1.5 L turbo diesel engine, producing 115 bhp and 300 Nm of torque, with a five-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission. Fuel economy for the diesel variants ranges from 20.6 kmpl to 21.2 kmpl, according to Mahindra.

