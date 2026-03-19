Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Mahindra XUV 3XO EV: Monthly EMI comparison

Mahindra XUV 3XO is one of the popular sub-compact SUVs in India, which is available in petrol, diesel and electric powertrain choices.

Mainak Das
Updated19 Mar 2026, 12:54 PM IST
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Mahindra XUV 3XO is one of the popular sub-compact SUVs in India, which is available in petrol, diesel and electric powertrain choices.
Mahindra XUV 3XO is one of the popular sub-compact SUVs in India, which is available in petrol, diesel and electric powertrain choices.

Mahindra XUV 3XO is one of the few sub-compact SUVs in India that is available in both petrol, diesel, and electric powertrain options. The Mahindra XUV 3XO competes with rivals such as Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Skoda Kylaq, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, etc. Among these rivals, only the Tata Nexon is available in such a wide range of powertrain options, across both ICE and EV segments.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is priced between 7.37 lakh and 14.55 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. On the other hand, the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV, the all-electric iteration of the sub-compact SUV, is priced between 13.89 lakh and 14.96 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants on offer.

If you have been planning to buy the Mahindra XUV 3XO, but have yet to decide whether to opt for the ICE version of EV, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the monthly EMI the top-end trims of each version demand.

Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Mahindra XUV 3XO EV: Monthly EMI comparison

Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Mahindra XUV 3XO EV: Monthly EMI comparison
Model & variantPrice (ex-showroom)Loan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
Mahindra XUV 3XO AX7 L TGDI Petrol AT 14.55 lakh 14.55 lakh9.5%36 months 46,608 222,886
48 months 36,554 299,600
60 months 30,558 378,462
Mahindra XUV 3XO EV AX7 L 39.4 kWh 14.96 lakh 14.96 lakh36 months 47,921 229,167
48 months 37,584 308,042
60 months 31,419 389,127

To calculate the monthly EMI payable for the Mahindra XUV 3XO and XUV 3XO EV, we have considered the top-end trims of these two sub-compact SUVs, which are the AX7 L TGDI Petrol AT and AX7 L 39.4 kWh, respectively, priced at 14.55 lakh and 14.96 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom prices, while the rate of interest considered is 9.5%. The repayment tenures for the calculation considered are 36 months, 48 months, and 60 months.

According to the calculation, if you opt for a 36-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI you will need to pay is 46,608. In the case of 48-month and 60-month repayment tenures, the monthly EMI will be 36,554 and 30,558, respectively. On the other hand, the XUV 3XO EV commands a monthly EMI of 47,921 for a 36-month tenure, which is reduced to 37,584 and 31,419, in the case of 48-month and 60-month repayment tenures, respectively.

About the Author

Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More

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