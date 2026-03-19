Mahindra XUV 3XO is one of the few sub-compact SUVs in India that is available in both petrol, diesel, and electric powertrain options. The Mahindra XUV 3XO competes with rivals such as Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Skoda Kylaq, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, etc. Among these rivals, only the Tata Nexon is available in such a wide range of powertrain options, across both ICE and EV segments.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is priced between ₹7.37 lakh and ₹14.55 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. On the other hand, the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV, the all-electric iteration of the sub-compact SUV, is priced between ₹13.89 lakh and ₹14.96 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants on offer.

If you have been planning to buy the Mahindra XUV 3XO, but have yet to decide whether to opt for the ICE version of EV, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the monthly EMI the top-end trims of each version demand.

Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Mahindra XUV 3XO EV: Monthly EMI comparison

Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Mahindra XUV 3XO EV: Monthly EMI comparison Model & variant Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest Mahindra XUV 3XO AX7 L TGDI Petrol AT ₹ 14.55 lakh ₹ 14.55 lakh 9.5% 36 months ₹ 46,608 ₹ 222,886 48 months ₹ 36,554 ₹ 299,600 60 months ₹ 30,558 ₹ 378,462 Mahindra XUV 3XO EV AX7 L 39.4 kWh ₹ 14.96 lakh ₹ 14.96 lakh 36 months ₹ 47,921 ₹ 229,167 48 months ₹ 37,584 ₹ 308,042 60 months ₹ 31,419 ₹ 389,127

To calculate the monthly EMI payable for the Mahindra XUV 3XO and XUV 3XO EV, we have considered the top-end trims of these two sub-compact SUVs, which are the AX7 L TGDI Petrol AT and AX7 L 39.4 kWh, respectively, priced at ₹14.55 lakh and ₹14.96 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom prices, while the rate of interest considered is 9.5%. The repayment tenures for the calculation considered are 36 months, 48 months, and 60 months.