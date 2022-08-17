Mahindra XUV 400 electric India might launch in September: What to expect

As per the spy shots of the new XUV400 electric SUV, it is believed that the SUV was doing test rounds on the public roads a few weeks back. It is noteworthy that since Mahindra’s INGLO based electric cars are still years away from launch, the automaker needs to make up for the lost grounds in the EV segment. Mahindra and Mahindra already has strong rivals in the EV segment such as Tata Motors’ Nexon EV, the most selling electric car in India, as of now.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}