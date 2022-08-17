Mahindra XUV 400 electric India might launch in September: What to expect

At the moment, latest rumours suggest that Mahindra might announce the new XUV400 electric SUV in India in September, 2022. Although there is official confirmation from the automaker giant, yet.
The automaker giant Mahindra and Mahindra has recently hosted a grand event in the UK dedicated to its upcoming electric SUVs lineup. This includes models such as XUV.e8 or XUV 800, XUV.e9 or XUV 900 and three more e-SUV concepts from its Born electric range.
Additionally, the automaker has also revealed its electric platform INGLO that would underpin its electric lineup showcased in the UK. At the moment, latest rumours suggest that Mahindra might announce the new XUV400 electric SUV in India in September, 2022. Although there is official confirmation from the automaker giant, yet.
As per the spy shots of the new XUV400 electric SUV, it is believed that the SUV was doing test rounds on the public roads a few weeks back. It is noteworthy that since Mahindra’s INGLO based electric cars are still years away from launch, the automaker needs to make up for the lost grounds in the EV segment. Mahindra and Mahindra already has strong rivals in the EV segment such as Tata Motors’ Nexon EV, the most selling electric car in India, as of now.
As seen in the spy shots, the XUV 400 is expected to carry over a similar design as first seen on the eXUV300 concept displayed at the Auto Expo 2020. The SUV is also believed to be longer than four meters in length which will help the automaker to place electric technology set up in the four-wheeler without compromising on the space and practicality.
To recall, the ICE-powered XUV300 sold in India was derived from the internationally sold SsangYong Tivoli, and it is expected that Mahindra’s upcoming electric SUV will follow a similar design pattern.
Meanwhile, Mahindra recently launched its Scorpio Classic in India. The updated SUV comes with a restyled front bumper, new LED DRLs and Mahindra’s ‘twin-peaks’ logo. The SUV will be offered in two variants- entry-level Classic S and the fully-loaded Classic S11. The company has not announced the price of the new Mahindra Scorpio SUV but it is expected to be priced on the same lines as the Mahindra Scorpio-N. This all-new SUV is equipped with a fully-automatic climate control system. It features a dual-tone seat colour scheme with black and beige.
