Mahindra XUV 400 EV to launch soon: What all to expect

Mahindra XUV400 is essentially the electric version of the XUV300 sub-compact SUV, it is more than likely to be bigger in terms of at least its length. The SUV is speculated to pack a larger boot than the one inside its predecessor.
Mahindra and Mahindra is all set to launch its much awaited Mahindra XUV400 electric vehicle on September 08, 2022. The automaker is likely to expany the mass-market electric vehicle base in India which is currently dominated by Tata Nexon EV. Mahindra first showcased its upcoming EV at the Auto Expo back in 2020 but the final production model is more than likely to have an updated design with possibly bragging a 400 plus per charge range.
Talking about the design, the automaker has kept its upcoming EV car firmly under wraps. But the Mahindra XUV400 is expected to come with a solid grille with the twin-peaks logo, projector headlights units and L-shaped DRLs integrated.
Reportedly, there would be two battery options on the Mahindra XUV400. However, the automaker has not revealed any specific information, yet. It is expected that the larger of the two batteries would help this four-wheeler have a per-charge range in excess of 400 kms.
Moreover, the upcoming EV from Mahindra is expected to be packed to the brim with features because it is the first EV from the automaker for individual customers. After the launch, this SUV is believed to go head on against Tata NExon EV directly. The upper model is also likely to undercut the MG ZS EV in terms of price while offering nearly the same range.
As seen earlier in the spy shots, the XUV 400 is expected to carry over a similar design as first seen on the eXUV300 concept displayed at the Auto Expo 2020. The SUV is also believed to be longer than four meters in length which will help the automaker to place electric technology set up in the four-wheeler without compromising on the space and practicality.
Meanwhile, Mahindra has also recently launched its Scorpio Classic in India. This SUV comes with a restyled front bumper, new LED DRLs and Mahindra’s ‘twin-peaks’ logo. The SUV will be offered in two variants- entry-level Classic S and the fully-loaded Classic S11.
