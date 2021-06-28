Mahindra XUV 700 launch is imminent and the company is gradually unveiling its new SUV in short teasers. The latest teaser reveals that the new XUV 700 will sport the largest sunroof in its segment.

In the teaser, the company claims that the sunroof is so large that the occupants may mistake it to be a convertible. The company goes on to name it 'Skyroof'. The new SUV is expected to rival the likes of the new Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus as well as the Jeep Compass, in terms of pricing. Tata Safari and Jeep Compass feature panoramic sunroofs.

Mahindra also revealed through a teaser that the XUV 700 SUV will get Auto-booster Headlamps, another segment first. The auto booster function provides added safety for drivers riding the car at night.

The auto booster headlamps will automatically get turned on when the vehicle surpasses the speed of 80 kmph. The teaser video claims that the vehicle will turn on extra lights to provide more safety.

The Mahindra XUV700 is expected to be launched later this year. The company is expected to launch the SUV in October this year, in time for the festive season.

The new SUV will be rivalling the all-new Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus and Tata Safari. The car is expected to come equipped with some segment-first features such as the auto booster headlamps. The SUV is also expected to feature memory seats.

Similar to its rivals in the segment, Mahindra is expected to launch the XUV 700 in both 6-seater (with captain seats) and 7-seater (with bench seat) options.

In terms of size, the new SUV is expected to be comparable to the outgoing XUV500. However, the new SUV is expected to come with a longer wheelbase which could free up more space for both second and third-row passengers. The SUV is also expected to be wider than the XUV500.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics