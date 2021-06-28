Mahindra XUV700 SUV teased with largest sunroof in segment. Watch video

In the teaser, the company claims that the sunroof is so large that the occupants may mistake it to be a convertible. The company goes on to name it 'Skyroof'. The new SUV is expected to rival the likes of the new Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus as well as the Jeep Compass, in terms of pricing. Tata Safari and Jeep Compass feature panoramic sunroofs.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}