Mahindra XUV 700 teaser revealed: SUV to get auto booster headlamps

Mahindra XUV 700 teaser revealed: SUV to get auto booster headlamps

The XUV 700 is expected to be launched in the month of October
1 min read . 04:04 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

Mahindra has launched a new teaser for the upcoming SUV XUV700. The new SUV will be replacing the popular XUV500. In the teaser, the company demonstrated a new feature that will be introduced in the XUV700. The SUV will get auto booster headlamps.

These headlamps will be able to provide additional light when the car is being driven in the dark. The auto booster headlamps will automatically get turned on when the vehicle surpasses the speed of 80 kmph. The teaser video claims that the vehicle will turn on extra lights to provide more safety.

The Mahindra XUV700 is expected to be launched later this year. The company is expected to launch the SUV in October this year, in time for the festive season.

The new SUV will be rivalling the all-new Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus and Tata Safari. The car is expected to come equipped with some segment-first features such as the auto booster headlamps. The SUV is also expected to feature memory seats.

Similar to its rivals in the segment, Mahindra is expected to launch the XUV 700 in both 6-seater (with captain seats) and 7-seater (with bench seat) options.

In terms of size, the new SUV is expected to be comparable to the outgoing XUV500. However, the new SUV is expected to come with a longer wheelbase which could free up more space for both second and third-row passengers. The SUV is also expected to be wider than the XUV500.

In terms of engine options, the buyers of the new SUV will get the choice of both petrol and diesel engines. The car is expected to be available with a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder mHawk diesel unit and a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder mFalcon petrol engine.

