Mahindra XUV 7XO available for test drives. Price, variants and delivery details

Mahindra XUV 7XO, the refreshed and rebadged avatar of the Mahindra XUV700 is now available for test drives, after its recent launch in India. The SUV is available at a starting price of 13.66 lakh (ex-showroom), which is applicable to the first 40,000 buyers of the XUV 7XO as introductory offer. The customers who have pre-booked the top variants of the SUV, namely AX7, AX7T and AX7L, will be prioritized for delivery of the model, starting from January 14.

If you are planning to buy the Mahindra XUV 7XO, here are the key details of the SUV.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Key details for buyers

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Variant-wise price list
AXAX3AX5AX7AX7 TAX7 L
2.0-litre turbo-petrol MT 13.66 lakh 16.02 lakh 17.52 lakh 18.48 lakh--
2.0-litre turbo-petrol AT- 17.47 lakh 18.97 lakh 19.93 lakh

21.97 lakh (7-seater)

22.16 lakh (6-seater)

23.45 lakh (7-seater)

23.64 lakh (6-seater)

2.2-litre diesel MT 14.96 lakh 16.49 lakh 17.99 lakh 18.95 lakh

20.99 lakh (7-seater)

21.39 lakh (6-seater)

 22.47 lakh
2.2-litre diesel AT- 17.94 lakh 19.44 lakh 20.4 lakh

22.44 lakh (7-seater)

22.84 lakh (6-seater)

 24.11 lakh (6-seater)
2.2-litre diesel AT AWD--- 21.4 lakh 23.44 lakh 24.92 lakh

Mahindra XUV 7XO comes as a revamped version of the popular XUV700. The SUV is available in six trim options: AX, AX3, AX5, AX7, AX7 T and AX7 L. The SUV is available, priced between 13.66 lakh and 24.92 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Key details for buyers
Test drive fromJanuary 8
Delivery fromJanuary 14
AX7, AX7T, AX7L variant buyers will be prioritised for delivery

The Mahindra XUV 7XO is available for test drives from January 8 across the country. Delivery will commence from January. Mahindra will initially delivery the top trims like AX7, AX7T and AX7L to the customers, who have pre-booked these trims already.

