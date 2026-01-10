Mahindra XUV 7XO available for test drives. Price, variants and delivery details

Mahindra XUV 7XO, the refreshed and rebadged avatar of the Mahindra XUV700 is now available for test drives, after its recent launch in India. The SUV is available at a starting price of ₹13.66 lakh (ex-showroom), which is applicable to the first 40,000 buyers of the XUV 7XO as introductory offer. The customers who have pre-booked the top variants of the SUV, namely AX7, AX7T and AX7L, will be prioritized for delivery of the model, starting from January 14.

If you are planning to buy the Mahindra XUV 7XO, here are the key details of the SUV.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Key details for buyers

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Variant-wise price list AX AX3 AX5 AX7 AX7 T AX7 L 2.0-litre turbo-petrol MT ₹ 13.66 lakh ₹ 16.02 lakh ₹ 17.52 lakh ₹ 18.48 lakh - - 2.0-litre turbo-petrol AT - ₹ 17.47 lakh ₹ 18.97 lakh ₹ 19.93 lakh ₹21.97 lakh (7-seater) ₹22.16 lakh (6-seater) ₹23.45 lakh (7-seater) ₹23.64 lakh (6-seater) 2.2-litre diesel MT ₹ 14.96 lakh ₹ 16.49 lakh ₹ 17.99 lakh ₹ 18.95 lakh ₹20.99 lakh (7-seater) ₹21.39 lakh (6-seater) ₹ 22.47 lakh 2.2-litre diesel AT - ₹ 17.94 lakh ₹ 19.44 lakh ₹ 20.4 lakh ₹22.44 lakh (7-seater) ₹22.84 lakh (6-seater) ₹ 24.11 lakh (6-seater) 2.2-litre diesel AT AWD - - - ₹ 21.4 lakh ₹ 23.44 lakh ₹ 24.92 lakh

Mahindra XUV 7XO comes as a revamped version of the popular XUV700. The SUV is available in six trim options: AX, AX3, AX5, AX7, AX7 T and AX7 L. The SUV is available, priced between ₹13.66 lakh and ₹24.92 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Key details for buyers Test drive from January 8 Delivery from January 14 AX7, AX7T, AX7L variant buyers will be prioritised for delivery