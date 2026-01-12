Mahindra XUV 7XO: Base vs top variant comparison. Which one offers what?

Mahindra XUV 7XO has been launched in India as one of the most hyped car launches in the country in recent few days. The flagship XUV700 SUV of the homegrown auto giant has been revamped and rebadged as XUV 7XO. The Mahindra XUV 7XO is available in a total of six variant options, ranging from AX to AX7 L. The SUV is available in multiple powertrain combinations and seating layout choices.

The Mahindra XUV 7XO base variant is AX, which is priced between ₹13.66 lakh and ₹14.96 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the AX7 L variant of the SUV is priced between ₹23.45 lakh and ₹24.92 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on different seating layout and powertrain combinations.

Here is a quick comparison between the base variant and top-end model of the XUV 7XO.

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX vs AX7 L: Price

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Variant-wise price list AX AX7 L 2.0-litre turbo-petrol MT ₹ 13.66 lakh - 2.0-litre turbo-petrol AT - ₹ 23.45 lakh (7-seater)

₹ 23.64 lakh (6-seater) 2.2-litre diesel MT ₹ 14.96 lakh ₹ 22.47 lakh 2.2-litre diesel AT - ₹ 24.11 lakh (6-seater) 2.2-litre diesel AT AWD - ₹ 24.92 lakh

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX is available in petrol manual and diesel manual powertrain combinations. On the other hand, the AX7 L variant is available in petrol automatic, diesel manual and diesel automatic powertrain combinations. Also, the top-end trim of the AX7 L is available with an AWD with diesel automatic powertrain.

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX vs AX7 L: Design

Mahindra XUv 7XO: AX vs AX7 L colours AX AX7 L Everest White



Midnight Black



Stealth Black



Galaxy Grey



Nebula Blue Everest White*



Midnight Black*



Stealth Black



Galaxy Grey*



Nebula Blue



Ruby Velvet



Desert Myst* * Consumers can opt for a Stealth Black roof with these colours for dual-tone shade

Mahindra XUV 7XO's base and top trims don't look much different when it comes to design. The styling elements like dual-pod LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, LED taillights, new chrome slats on the radiator grille remain same in both the base and top trims. A few differences remain though. The base variant gets 17-inch steel wheel with covers, while the top one gets 19-inch alloy wheels. Also, the base variants misses out on elements like fog lamps, sequential turn indicators. Also, the AX7 L variant gets different colour options.

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX vs AX7 L: Interior The interior of the Mahindra XUV 7XO's AX trim looks similarly plush as the AX7 L trim. The major highlight in both trims is the triple screen display. The AX7 L comes with a beige and tan theme, in comparison to the AX variant's black theme. The base AX variant is offered in a seven-seater layout only, while the top AX7 L is available in both six-seater and seven-seater layouts.

The AX gets fabric upholstery, but the AX7 L gets leatherette upholstery. The steering wheel looks different in both trims. The AX gets the same steering as the XUV700, while the AX7 L comes with a new dual-spoke dual-tone steering. The AX misses out the soft-touch surfaces on door pads, which is available in AX7 L. The AX gets manual AC with physical knobs and buttons. The top-spec AX7 L comes with a touchscreen for these controls.

Moving to the rear, the AX lacks rear window sunshades. It also misses out the panoramic sunroof. The top-trim comes with dual-zone climate control. Speaking of the seat adjustment, the base variant's driver seat offers six way adjustability manually, while top trim gets power adjustability for this. Also, the top trim offers power-adjustment for the co-driver as well. Also, the powered Boss mode is not available in the base trim. Other key features available in the top trim include front and rear ventilated seats, BYOD mounts for second-row occupants, dual wireless phone chargers, multi-colour ambient lighting and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.