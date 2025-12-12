Mahindra XUV 7XO pre-booking begins on Dec 15 at ₹21,000. Key facts to know

Mahindra XUV700 is one of the most popular SUVs in India. The muscular SUV is all set for a major makeover. The homegrown auto giant has already teased the upcoming updated iteration of the XUV700, which will come christened as Mahindra XUV 7XO. Slated to launch on January 5 next year, the Mahindra XUV 7XO will be available for pre-booking from December 15, the automaker has announced.

The upcoming Mahindra XUV 7XO will come sporting a completely redesigned appearance compared to the current model. The Mahindra XUV700's rebadging as Mahindra XUV 7XO follows the same strategy as the Mahindra XUV 300 was rebadged as Mahindra XUV 3XO.

If you are planning to buy the upcoming Mahindra XUV 7XO, here are the key facts, you must know about it.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Pre-booking

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Pre-booking details Pre-booking begins December 15, 2025 Pre-booking amount ₹ 21,000 Launch date January 5, 2026 Pre-bookings can be done at Mahindra dealerships and through dedicated website

Customers can select preferred dealerships, fuel options, transmission choices during pre-booking

Mahindra will commence pre-bookings for the XUV 7XO at 12 PM on December 15, 2025. The interested consumers can book the SUV at a token amount of ₹21,000. While pre-booking the Mahindra XUV 7XO, the customers can select their preferred dealership, fuel type, and transmission option. The pre-bookings for the Mahindra XUV 7XO can be done at the physical Mahindra dealerships as well as through the carmaker's online platforms.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Changed exterior The Mahindra XUV 7XO will get a new set of dual pod LED headlamps, complemented by inverted L-shaped LED DRLs. Also, there will be a fresh set of LED taillights, same as the Mahindra XEV 9S. Expect the SUV to defy the trend of connected taillights, just like the OEM did in the XEV 9S. Other design elements would include a new blacked-out radiator grille with silver slats. The bumpers would be revamped as well. Also, there would be new design alloy wheels.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Premium interior The new Mahindra XUV 7XO will come with a completely redesigned layout inside the cabin. Expect the materials will be upgraded as well. Key highlights inside the cabin of the Mahindra XUV 7XO will include a triple-screen setup, same as the XEV 9S. Other changes would include soft-touch elements on the dashboard, a dual-spoke steering wheel, sliding second-row seats with a ventilation function, adjustable headrests for all occupants, etc.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: New powertrain unlikely Mahindra XUV 7XO is expected to come with the same engine choices. The current Mahindra XUV700 gets tried-and-tested 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines. Transmission options for the SUV include a six-speed manual and a torque converter automatic gearbox. Expect the same engine and transmission choices to be available for the Mahindra XUV 7XO as well.