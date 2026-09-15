Mahindra XUV 7XO gets 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating, scores 30.76/32 in adult protection

The Mahindra XUV 7XO has received a five-star safety rating from the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP) in its crash tests. It was tested in two variants: the seven-seater SUV was tested in the AX7 DSL 2W 7S AT and the AX7L DSL 4W 7S AT, and performed well in both adult and child protection.

The XUV 7XO earned 30.76 out of 32 points in Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and 44.97 out of 49 points in Child Occupant Protection (COP) during the tests conducted by Bharat NCAP. Under the existing BNCAP assessment criteria, both scores are higher than the respective five-star ratings of 27 and 41 points.

Mahindra XUV 7XO scores 30.76 points in adult protection The XUV 7XO scored 14.76 out of 16 points in the frontal offset deformable barrier test. It achieved a 100% score in the side-movable deformable barrier test. The SUV also received an "OK" rating in the side pole impact test.

View full Image View full Image Mahindra XUV 7XO Crash Test.

The tested variants are shipped with several built-in safety features. These include dual front airbags, side airbags for the driver and front passenger's chest and pelvis areas, and curtain airbags for the entire three rows.

The SUV also features front seat-belt pretensioners and load limiters. Electronic Stability Control (ESC) is standard, and all seating positions have a seat belt reminder.

Child protection score stands at 44.97 points The XUV 7XO received 44.97 out of 49 points in the Child Occupant Protection assessment. The score is made up of 23.97 out of 24 possible points in the dynamic crash assessment, 12 out of 12 points for the installation of child restraint systems and 9 out of 13 points in the vehicle assessment.

View full Image View full Image Mahindra XUV 7XO Crash Test.

Child restraints were used in the crash tests and fitted to the outboard second-row seats with ISOFIX anchors. Bharat NCAP found good protection for the child dummies in both front and side-impact tests.

Additionally, there is a manual airbag cut-off switch on the front passenger seat. This enables a rear-facing child seat to be fitted in the front when necessary, while deactivating the airbag system.

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XUV 7XO gets level 2 ADAS The 7XO comes with a 740-degree camera system, seven airbags, electronic parking brake with auto-hold and ISOFIX mounts. It also has features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and automatic emergency braking as part of its Level 2 ADAS package.