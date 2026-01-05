Live Updates

Mahindra XUV 7XO Launch Live: Key updates, booking amount and what all to expect

Mahindra XUV 7XO Launch Live: Mahindra is ready to pull the wraps off the XUV 7XO on January 5, 2026. Positioned as a tech-heavy evolution of the XUV700, the new SUV introduces segment-first features like a 540-degree camera system, triple-screen dashboard and enhanced ADAS visuals.

Govind Choudhary
Updated5 Jan 2026, 01:42:35 PM IST
Mahindra XUV 7XO Launch Live: Mahindra’s SUV lineup is about to get a major refresh. The XUV 7XO, a heavily updated version of the XUV700, will make its official debut today. With a strong focus on technology, premium interiors and refreshed styling, the XUV 7XO marks Mahindra’s most advanced ICE SUV yet.

5 Jan 2026, 01:42:35 PM IST

Mahindra XUV 7XO Launch Live: 540-degree camera system confirmed

Mahindra XUV 7XO Launch Live: The XUV 7XO introduces a new 540-degree camera system, replacing the 360-degree setup from the XUV700. The system combines multiple camera feeds to offer a more comprehensive view around the vehicle, improving visibility during parking and tight manoeuvres.

5 Jan 2026, 01:05:32 PM IST

Mahindra XUV 7XO Launch Live: Mahindra XUV 7XO reveal today

Mahindra XUV 7XO Launch Live: Mahindra will officially launch the XUV 7XO today, January 5, 2026. The SUV has already generated buzz through multiple teasers highlighting major upgrades in cabin tech, safety features and design. Pre-bookings are already open across India.

