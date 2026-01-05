Mahindra XUV 7XO Launch Live: Key updates, booking amount and what all to expect

Mahindra XUV 7XO Launch Live: Mahindra’s SUV lineup is about to get a major refresh. The XUV 7XO, a heavily updated version of the XUV700, will make its official debut today. With a strong focus on technology, premium interiors and refreshed styling, the XUV 7XO marks Mahindra’s most advanced ICE SUV yet.
The XUV 7XO introduces a new 540-degree camera system, replacing the 360-degree setup from the XUV700. The system combines multiple camera feeds to offer a more comprehensive view around the vehicle, improving visibility during parking and tight manoeuvres.
Mahindra will officially launch the XUV 7XO today, January 5, 2026. The SUV has already generated buzz through multiple teasers highlighting major upgrades in cabin tech, safety features and design. Pre-bookings are already open across India.