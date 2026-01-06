Mahindra XUV 7XO launched. Variant-wise prices, booking & delivery details

Mahindra has finally launched its much awaited flagship ICE car, the Mahindra XUV 7XO, which comes as a rebadged and heavily revamped version of the Mahindra XUV700. Launched at a starting price of ₹13.66 lakh (ex-showroom), the all-new Mahindra XUV 7XO's pricing goes up to ₹24.92 lakh (ex-showroom). The Mahindra XUV 7XO is available in six variant choices: AX, AX3, AX5, AX7, AX7 T, and AX7 L.
Interestingly, as Mahindra XUV 7XO was previously thought to come with a front profile identical to the Mahindra XEV 9S, of course with necessary changes specific to internal combustion engine powered vehicles, the SUV has adopted a front profile that is more in line with its sub-compact sibling XUV 3XO.
If you are planning to buy the Mahindra XUV 7XO, here are every key detail you must know about it.
|Mahindra XUV 7XO: Variant-wise price list
|AX
|AX3
|AX5
|AX7
|AX7 T
|AX7 L
|2.0-litre turbo-petrol MT
|₹13.66 lakh
|₹16.02 lakh
|₹17.52 lakh
|₹18.48 lakh
|-
|-
|2.0-litre turbo-petrol AT
|-
|₹17.47 lakh
|₹18.97 lakh
|₹19.93 lakh
₹21.97 lakh (7-seater)
₹22.16 lakh
₹23.45 lakh (7-seater)
₹23.64 lakh (6-seater)
|2.2-litre diesel MT
|₹14.96 lakh
|₹16.49 lakh
|₹17.99 lakh
|₹18.95 lakh
₹20.99 lakh (7-seater)
₹21.39 lakh (6-seater)
|₹22.47 lakh
|2.2-litre diesel AT
|-
|₹17.94 lakh
|₹19.44 lakh
|₹20.4 lakh
₹22.44 lakh (7-seater)
₹22.84 lakh (6-seater)
|₹24.11 lakh (6-seater)
|2.2-litre diesel AT AWD
|-
|-
|-
|₹21.4 lakh
|₹23.44 lakh
|₹24.92 lakh
The Mahindra XUV 7XO comes available in six different variant options: AX, AX3, AX5, AX7, AX7 T, and AX7 L. These come spread across multiple powertrain combinations. The engine choices include a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor and a 2.2-litre diesel unit, while transmission options include a manual gearbox and an automatic unit. The SUV is priced between ₹12.66 lakh and ₹24.92 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant, powertrain combination and seating layout. The petrol variant is priced between ₹13.66 lakh and ₹23.64 lakh (ex-showroom), while the diesel variant is priced between ₹14.94 lakh and ₹24.92 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Mahindra XUV 7XO is already available for booking since mid-December last year. The homegrown auto giant has stated that it will commence delivery of the SUV from January 14, to those customers who have pre-booked the XUV 7XO. However, there is a catch. The auto OEM will start delivering the higher variants of the SUV first, which are the AX7, AX7 T and AX7 L. Delivery for the variants such as the AX, AX 3 and AX 5 will commence from April 2026. Considering it is a Mahindra SUV, and a rebadged and revamped version of the highly popular XUV700, the waiting period for this model could be long for the initial set of customers.
