Mahindra XUV 7XO launched. Variant-wise prices, booking & delivery details

Mahindra has finally launched its much awaited flagship ICE car, the Mahindra XUV 7XO, which comes as a rebadged and heavily revamped version of the Mahindra XUV700. Launched at a starting price of ₹13.66 lakh (ex-showroom), the all-new Mahindra XUV 7XO's pricing goes up to ₹24.92 lakh (ex-showroom). The Mahindra XUV 7XO is available in six variant choices: AX, AX3, AX5, AX7, AX7 T, and AX7 L.

Interestingly, as Mahindra XUV 7XO was previously thought to come with a front profile identical to the Mahindra XEV 9S, of course with necessary changes specific to internal combustion engine powered vehicles, the SUV has adopted a front profile that is more in line with its sub-compact sibling XUV 3XO.

If you are planning to buy the Mahindra XUV 7XO, here are every key detail you must know about it.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Variant-wise price

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Variant-wise price list AX AX3 AX5 AX7 AX7 T AX7 L 2.0-litre turbo-petrol MT ₹ 13.66 lakh ₹ 16.02 lakh ₹ 17.52 lakh ₹ 18.48 lakh - - 2.0-litre turbo-petrol AT - ₹ 17.47 lakh ₹ 18.97 lakh ₹ 19.93 lakh ₹21.97 lakh (7-seater) ₹22.16 lakh ₹23.45 lakh (7-seater) ₹23.64 lakh (6-seater) 2.2-litre diesel MT ₹ 14.96 lakh ₹ 16.49 lakh ₹ 17.99 lakh ₹ 18.95 lakh ₹20.99 lakh (7-seater) ₹21.39 lakh (6-seater) ₹ 22.47 lakh 2.2-litre diesel AT - ₹ 17.94 lakh ₹ 19.44 lakh ₹ 20.4 lakh ₹22.44 lakh (7-seater) ₹22.84 lakh (6-seater) ₹ 24.11 lakh (6-seater) 2.2-litre diesel AT AWD - - - ₹ 21.4 lakh ₹ 23.44 lakh ₹ 24.92 lakh

The Mahindra XUV 7XO comes available in six different variant options: AX, AX3, AX5, AX7, AX7 T, and AX7 L. These come spread across multiple powertrain combinations. The engine choices include a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor and a 2.2-litre diesel unit, while transmission options include a manual gearbox and an automatic unit. The SUV is priced between ₹12.66 lakh and ₹24.92 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant, powertrain combination and seating layout. The petrol variant is priced between ₹13.66 lakh and ₹23.64 lakh (ex-showroom), while the diesel variant is priced between ₹14.94 lakh and ₹24.92 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Booking and delivery The Mahindra XUV 7XO is already available for booking since mid-December last year. The homegrown auto giant has stated that it will commence delivery of the SUV from January 14, to those customers who have pre-booked the XUV 7XO. However, there is a catch. The auto OEM will start delivering the higher variants of the SUV first, which are the AX7, AX7 T and AX7 L. Delivery for the variants such as the AX, AX 3 and AX 5 will commence from April 2026. Considering it is a Mahindra SUV, and a rebadged and revamped version of the highly popular XUV700, the waiting period for this model could be long for the initial set of customers.