Mahindra XUV 7XO launched. Variant-wise prices, booking & delivery details

Mahindra XUV 7XO is available at a price range of 13.66 lakh-Rs24.92 lakh (ex-showroom), and offers the customers a wider set of variant options across different grades and powertrain combinations.

Updated6 Jan 2026, 09:30 AM IST
The all-new Mahindra XUV 7XO has been launched as an update over the XUV 700.
Mahindra has finally launched its much awaited flagship ICE car, the Mahindra XUV 7XO, which comes as a rebadged and heavily revamped version of the Mahindra XUV700. Launched at a starting price of 13.66 lakh (ex-showroom), the all-new Mahindra XUV 7XO's pricing goes up to 24.92 lakh (ex-showroom). The Mahindra XUV 7XO is available in six variant choices: AX, AX3, AX5, AX7, AX7 T, and AX7 L.

Interestingly, as Mahindra XUV 7XO was previously thought to come with a front profile identical to the Mahindra XEV 9S, of course with necessary changes specific to internal combustion engine powered vehicles, the SUV has adopted a front profile that is more in line with its sub-compact sibling XUV 3XO.

If you are planning to buy the Mahindra XUV 7XO, here are every key detail you must know about it.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Variant-wise price

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Variant-wise price list
AXAX3AX5AX7AX7 TAX7 L
2.0-litre turbo-petrol MT 13.66 lakh 16.02 lakh 17.52 lakh 18.48 lakh--
2.0-litre turbo-petrol AT- 17.47 lakh 18.97 lakh 19.93 lakh

21.97 lakh (7-seater)

22.16 lakh

23.45 lakh (7-seater)

23.64 lakh (6-seater)

2.2-litre diesel MT 14.96 lakh 16.49 lakh 17.99 lakh 18.95 lakh

20.99 lakh (7-seater)

21.39 lakh (6-seater)

 22.47 lakh
2.2-litre diesel AT- 17.94 lakh 19.44 lakh 20.4 lakh

22.44 lakh (7-seater)

22.84 lakh (6-seater)

 24.11 lakh (6-seater)
2.2-litre diesel AT AWD--- 21.4 lakh 23.44 lakh 24.92 lakh

The Mahindra XUV 7XO comes available in six different variant options: AX, AX3, AX5, AX7, AX7 T, and AX7 L. These come spread across multiple powertrain combinations. The engine choices include a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor and a 2.2-litre diesel unit, while transmission options include a manual gearbox and an automatic unit. The SUV is priced between 12.66 lakh and 24.92 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant, powertrain combination and seating layout. The petrol variant is priced between 13.66 lakh and 23.64 lakh (ex-showroom), while the diesel variant is priced between 14.94 lakh and 24.92 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Booking and delivery

The Mahindra XUV 7XO is already available for booking since mid-December last year. The homegrown auto giant has stated that it will commence delivery of the SUV from January 14, to those customers who have pre-booked the XUV 7XO. However, there is a catch. The auto OEM will start delivering the higher variants of the SUV first, which are the AX7, AX7 T and AX7 L. Delivery for the variants such as the AX, AX 3 and AX 5 will commence from April 2026. Considering it is a Mahindra SUV, and a rebadged and revamped version of the highly popular XUV700, the waiting period for this model could be long for the initial set of customers.

