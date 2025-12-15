Mahindra XUV 7XO pre-booking begins. Here's how much you need to pay to book one

The Mahindra XUV 7XO, which is essentially a rebadged and redesigned iteration of the Mahindra XUV700, is now available for pre-booking across India. The consumers seeking to buy this SUV, can book their desired model at a token amount of ₹21,000, to secure an early booking sequence for the much awaited SUV. The customers will have the flexibility to select their preferred dealership, fuel type, and transmission at the time of pre-booking.
Mahindra XUV700 has been one of the bestselling SUVs in India for quite some time. Now, with this updated iteration, the homegrown auto giant is aiming to ramp up the appeal of the SUV further. The carmaker will announced the price of the Mahindra XUV 7XO on January 5.
|Mahindra XUV 7XO: Pre-booking open
|Launch date
|January 5, 2026
|Pre-booking amount
|₹21,000
|Where to book
|Authorised dealerships and official online channels
|What can be selected
|Preferred dealership, fuel type, transmission option, etc.
Here are some key facts about the SUV, which you must know if you are planning to buy the Mahindra XUV 7XO.
Mahindra XUV 7XO is open for pre-booking at a token amount of ₹21,000. Consumers planning to buy the SUV can pre-book the SUV at the automaker's dealerships or via the dedicated online portal. This will allow them an early booking sequence for the SUV. Also, while pre-booking the XUV 7XO, the customers can select their preferred dealership, fuel type and transmission choice, ahead of the SUV's launch on January 5.
The Mahindra XUV 7XO teasers have confirmed that the SUV will come with a new set of dual pod LED headlamps, complemented by inverted L-shaped LED DRLs, completely redesigned from XUV700 and in line with the recently launched Mahindra XEV 9S. Other confirmed changes at the exterior include a fresh set of LED taillights, same as the Mahindra XEV 9S. Also, there will be a new blacked-out radiator grille with silver slats, and revamped grilles, as well as redesigned alloy wheels with aero cover.
The teaser videos have suggested that the SUV will cove with a redesigned dashboard layout inside the cabin, equipped with a triple-screen setup, same as the XEV 9S. Also, it will come with soft-touch elements on the dashboard, new design AC vents, etc. Further, the XUV 7XO is confirmed to get two fuel options - petrol and diesel, which will be available with both manual and automatic transmission options.
