Mahindra XUV 7XO pre-booking begins tomorrow: Everything you must know

Mahindra XUV 7XO has been creating quite some buzz in the Indian passenger vehicle market. The SUV is essentially a revamped and rebadged iteration of the Mahindra XUV700. The carmaker is all set to launch this SUV on January 5 and ahead of that, pre-bookings for the XUV 7XO will commence from tomorrow, December 15.

Mahindra XUV700 has been one of the most popular SUVs in India. Upon launch of the XUV 7XO, the new model will further enhance the appeal of this SUV, with a new nomenclature and all the redesigned efforts at exterior and inside the cabin. We expect the carmaker to reveal more details in the coming days.

If you are planning to buy the upcoming Mahindra XUV 7XO, here are some key facts about the SUV.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Redesigned exterior The Mahindra XUV 7XO will get a new set of dual pod LED headlamps, complemented by inverted L-shaped LED DRLs, as the teaser images have revealed. It will come with a fresh set of LED taillights, same as the Mahindra XEV 9S. Also, there will be a new blacked-out radiator grille with silver slats, and revamped grilles, as well as redesigned alloy wheels.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Revamped interior The Mahindra XUV 7XO will get a completely redesigned layout inside the cabin, with upgraded materials. Key highlights inside the cabin of the Mahindra XUV 7XO will include a triple-screen setup, same as the XEV 9S. Also, it will come with soft-touch elements on the dashboard, a dual-spoke steering wheel, sliding second-row seats with a ventilation function, adjustable headrests for all occupants, etc.

