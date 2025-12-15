Mahindra XUV 7XO promises exciting features for buyers inside cabin. Key 4 facts

Mahindra XUV 7XO is all set for its debut on January 5. Ahead of that, the SUV has become available for pre-booking on December 15. The SUV will come essentially as a rebadged and revamped iteration of the Mahindra XUV700. It will come sharing a plenty of design elements and features with the Mahindra XEV 9S, the latest electric SUV from the brand that was launched few days back.

Advertisement

While the exterior of the upcoming Mahindra XUV 7XO has been teased already, the automaker has now teased the interior of the SUV. As it looks, the new Mahindra XUV 7XO will come with a design and feature list replicating the XEV 9S.

Here are the four features of the cabin of Mahindra XUV 7XO, which have been confirmed by the automaker.

Advertisement

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Triple screens The Mahindra XUV 7XO will come with a triple screen setup. The teaser video has showcased the triple screen setup, which will comprise a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system at the centre, a 12.3-inch touchscreen display at the passenger side and a fully digital instrument cluster as well. This triple screen will be paired with the wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with other connectivity features and he audio system. The triple digital screen will be powered by Adrenox OS.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Confirmed features Launch January 5, 2026 Confirmed exterior features LED projector headlamps

LED DRL

LED taillights

New aero alloy wheels Confirmed interior features Panoramic sunroof

Triple digital screens

Powered Boss mode

Adjustable headrests for seven seats

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Panoramic sunroof The latest teaser video also revealed that the SUV will get a panoramic sunroof. As we have experienced in the recently launched Mahindra XEV 9S, the upcoming SUV will also geta panoramic sunroof, which can be retracted completely, giving the cabin a airy and spacious feel. This will certainly enhance the premium appeal of the upcoming XUV 7XO.

Advertisement

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Powered Boss mode One of the most exciting features inside the cabin of the Mahindra XUV 7XO will be the powered Boss mode. This feature is available in the Mahindra XEV 9S as well. It allows the second row occupant sitting behind the co-driver to adjust the front seat with just a push of button. The buttons are located at the side of the front row seat. This function allows the second row occupant to enhance leg room and knee roof significantly, amplifying the comfort level.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Adjustable headrests for all Just like the Mahindra XEV 9S, the Mahindra XUV 7XO too will come with adjustable headrests for all the occupants. This means the front row occupants, second row occupants and third row seats, all seven occupants of the SUV will have adjustable headrests, enhancing comfort.