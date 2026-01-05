Subscribe

Mahindra XUV 7XO set to launch today: Expected price, features and what we know so far

Mahindra is set to unveil the XUV 7XO, a facelifted version of the XUV700, expected to feature refreshed styling, a more premium interior with triple screens, familiar petrol and diesel engines, and a competitive expected price in the midsize SUV segment.

Written By Govind Choudhary
Updated5 Jan 2026, 11:19 AM IST
Mahindra XUV 7XO is the rebadged and redesigned iteration of the Mahindra XUV700.
AI Quick Read

Mahindra is set to officially unveil the XUV 7XO today, marking the next chapter for its popular midsize SUV. Essentially a facelift of the XUV700, the XUV 7XO has begun pre-bookings from December 15, 2025, with the full reveal scheduled for January 5, 2026. Here is a comprehensive look at everything known so far.

Design updates on the outside

According to Autocar India, the Mahindra XUV 7XO is expected to bring styling revisions while retaining the familiar silhouette of the XUV700. The most significant changes are expected at the front. A redesigned grille now features stylised vertical elements surrounding Mahindra’s Twin Peaks logo, giving the SUV a fresher and more assertive look.

Flanking the grille are newly designed headlamp units with a twin pod layout and slimmer LED daytime running lights. The front bumper has been reworked as well, with sharper sculpting and a revised air dam adding to the visual update.

Along the sides, the XUV 7XO is expected to sport newly designed alloy wheels, likely 18 inches on higher trims. At the rear, updates include redesigned LED taillights, a refreshed tailgate and a revised rear bumper. Mahindra is also expected to introduce new exterior colour options to further differentiate the XUV 7XO from its predecessor.

Interior

Inside, the XUV 7XO is expected to take a clear step forward in terms of design and perceived quality. The cabin will feature extensive use of soft touch materials and a modern, minimalistic dashboard layout.

A major highlight could be the triple screen setup, likely comprising three 12.3 inch high definition displays similar to those seen on Mahindra’s newer electric models. These screens are expected to handle the digital instrument cluster, infotainment system and front passenger display.

The front passenger seat will likely offer an electronically operated boss mode, allowing it to slide forward and create additional rear legroom. This feature is particularly aimed at buyers who prefer to be chauffeur driven.

Other interior highlights include Mahindra’s new two spoke steering wheel with a piano black finish and the Twin Peaks logo, a dual tone tan and black interior theme, a panoramic sunroof, dual zone climate control, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, surround view cameras and Level 2 ADAS.

Powertrain

Under the bonnet, the Mahindra XUV 7XO will likely retain the same engine options as the XUV700. The 2.0 litre four cylinder turbo petrol engine produces 200hp and 380Nm of torque, while the 2.2 litre four cylinder diesel engine delivers up to 185hp and 450Nm.

Mahindra is expected to continue offering an all wheel drive option with the diesel variant. Transmission choices are likely to remain unchanged, with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic on offer.

Expected pricing range

According to industry estimates, the Mahindra XUV 7XO is expected to be priced between 5 lakh and 25 lakh, ex-showroom. For reference, the current XUV700 is priced from 14.60 lakh for the base variant and goes up to 23.71 lakh for the top specification.

