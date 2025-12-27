Mahindra XUV 7XO teased again with a 540-degree camera. What it means?

Mahindra XUV 7XO is one of the most awaited SUVs, which is slated to launch on January 5. The SUV will come as a rebadged and revamped iteration of the Mahindra XUV700. The SUV will come with a design philosophy similar to the XEV 9S electric SUV, but there will be significant distinctiveness, considering the fact that it will be powered by an internal combustion engine.

The SUV is already available for pre-booking from December 15, and Mahindra has been teasing the SUV on its social channels. The latest teaser from the automaker has revealed some key features of the upcoming SUV.

Here is a quick look at the key features of the SUV that have been uncovered by the latest teaser.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: 540-degree camera The Mahindra XUV 7XO will come with an interesting feature, christened as 540-degree camera. While the cameras positioned at the front, both sides and rear allows the driver to check the 360-degree surroundings of the SUV, the 540-degree camera offers more. With this, the driver of the SUV can check what's beneath the vehicle.

The Tata Harrier EV that was launched earlier in 2025, also came with this feature. This feature is influenced from Land Rover that uses the technology in its high-end SUVs. The system coms equipped with cameras positioned beneath the bonnet, which shows the feed directly to the touchscreen infotainment system, giving the clear view of the surface to the driver, helping him or her to manoeuvre the vehicle more efficiently.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) The Mahindra XUV 7XO, just like its EV sibling XEV 9S, will come with the BYOD feature. This means the front seats will come with dedicated tab holders at their back, for the second row occupants. These holders can hold the mobile devices. Also, there will be dedicated 65W Type C USB chargers for charging the mobile devices. However, expect the top trims of the Mahindra XUV 7XO to get this feature.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Adrenox Plus AI The Mahindra XUV 7XO will come with an updated operating system for the touchscreen infotainment system. The SUV will get three digital screens, comprising a fully digital 10.25-inch driver display, two 12.3-inch touchscreen displays at the centre and passenger side. These screens will be powered by the Adrenox Plus AI, which is more advanced compared to the Adrenox OS.