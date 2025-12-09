Mahindra XUV 7XO to launch on January 5: Key 3 facts we know

Mahindra is gearing up for its next big launch. The homegrown SUV manufacturer is ready to launch the updated iteration of the XUV700 SUV, which is slated to debut on January 5, 2026. Among the major design overhauls and feature list upgrades, the Mahindra XUV700 will be christened as Mahindra XUV 7XO, which is the same strategy as the Mahindra XUV 300 was rebadged as Mahindra XUV 3XO.

The Mahindra XUV700 has been one of the bestselling SUVs in India for quite some time. The SUV is the direct successor of the Mahindra XUV500. The XUV700 not only comes as a premium offering but also promises power-packed performance. With the upcoming upgrade, where it will be rebadged as XUV 7XO, the SUV will further ramp up its appeal to consumers.

Mahindra has already teased the SUV on its digital platforms, giving us a clear hint of the updated design elements of the model. Here are the key facts we know about this SUV.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Revamped exterior The teaser video of the SUV hints that the new Mahindra XUV 7XO will sport a new set of dual pod headlamps, with inverted L-shaped LED DRLs. Also, there will be a fresh set of LED taillights, which are borrowed from the Mahindra XEV 9S electric SUV. Mahindra would defy the trend of connected taillights in the upcoming SUV as well, just like the OEM did in the case of the XEV 9S. Other design elements would include a new blacked-out radiator grille with silver slats. The bumpers at the front and rear would be revamped as well. There would be new design alloy wheels as well.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Interior to be more premium The new Mahindra XUV 7XO will come with a completely redesigned layout inside the cabin, while the materials will be upgraded as well. The key highlights inside the cabin of the Mahindra XUV 7XO will include a three-screen setup, giving an infinity digital display vibe, something the XEV 9S comes with. The triple-screen setup would be the same unit as the XEV 9S. This comprises a fully digital instrument cluster paired with dual digital touchscreen infotainment systems at the centre and passenger side. Other changes would include soft-touch elements on the dashboard, a dual-spoke steering wheel, sliding second-row seats with a ventilation function, adjustable headrests for all occupants, etc.