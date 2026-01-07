Subscribe

Mahindra XUV 7XO vs Hyundai Alcazar: Which SUV to pick

Mahindra XUV 7XO comes reenergising the premium, three-row SUV segment in India, where it competes with rivals like Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari.

HT Auto Desk
Updated7 Jan 2026, 11:06 AM IST
Mahindra XUV 7XO is the latest ICE-powered SUV in the automaker's lineup, which is essentially the rebadged and revamped version of the Mahindra XUV700. Besides the new nomenclature, the SUV comes carrying a completely new design philosophy, enhanced features. However, the powertrain remains same as the old XUV700. While the Indian SUV market is dominated by the sub-compact SUVs and compact SUVs, the premium three-row SUVs too have been witnessing growing number of takers.

The Mahindra XUV 7XO is positioned in the premium three-row seater SUV segment. Despite the introduction of the new and interesting features, it is not going to be an easy task for the SUV, since it will have to compete with tough rivals like Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari among others.

Here is a quick comparison between the Mahindra XUV 7XO and Hyundai Alcazar.

Mahindra XUV 7XO vs Hyundai Alcazar: Price

Mahindra XUV 7XO vs Hyundai Alcazar: Price comparison
ModelPrice (ex-showroom)
Mahindra XUV 7XO 13.66 lakh - 24.92 lakh
Hyundai Alcazar 14.50 lakh - 21.21 lakh

Available in six different trim options, the Mahindra XUV 7XO is available in both petrol and diesel options. It comes priced between 13.66 lakh and 24.92 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the powertrain combination, seating layout and grades. On the other hand, the Hyundai Alcazar too is available in petrol and diesel powertrain options, and comes priced between 14.50 lakh and 21.21 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra XUV 7XO vs Hyundai Alcazar: Dimension

Mahindra XUV 7XO vs Tata Safari: Dimension
Mahindra XUV700Hyundai AlcazarDifference
Length4,695 mm4,560 mm135 mm
Width1,890 mm1,800 mm90 mm
Height1,755 mm1,710 mm45 mm
Wheelbase2,750 mm2,760 mm10 mm
Ground clearance200 mm200 mmNA
Wheel size17-18 inch18 inchNA

The Mahindra XUV 7XO comes 135 mm longer and 90 mm wider than the Hyundai Alcazar. Also, it is 45 mm taller than the Alcazar, while the latter has 10 mm of extra wheelbase.

Mahindra XUV 7XO vs Hyundai Alcazar: Powertrain

Mahindra XUV 7XO vs Hyundai Alcazar: Powertrain and specification
Mahindra XUV 7XOHyundai Alcazar
Engine

2.0-litre petrol

2.2-litre diesel

1.5-litre petrol

1.5-litre diesel

Power

197 bhp (Petrol)

182 bhp (Diesel)

158 bhp (Petrol)

114 bhp (Diesel)

Torque

380 Nm (Petrol)

450 Nm (Diesel)

253 Nm (Petrol)

250 Nm (Diesel)

Transmission

6-speed MT

6-speed AT

6-speed MT

6-speed AT

7-speed DCT

The Mahindra XUV 7XO and Hyundai Alcazar both come available in petrol and diesel engine options. Both the SUVs get six-speed manual gearbox and six-speed automatic transmission options. Additionally, the Hyundai Alcazar petrol mode gets a seven-speed DCT automatic unit.

The petrol variant of the XUV 7XO is churns significantly more power and torque than Hyundai Alcazar petrol. The diesel model of the XUV 7XO is also powerful than the Alcazar diesel.

