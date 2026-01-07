Mahindra XUV 7XO vs Hyundai Alcazar: Which SUV to pick

Mahindra XUV 7XO is the latest ICE-powered SUV in the automaker's lineup, which is essentially the rebadged and revamped version of the Mahindra XUV700. Besides the new nomenclature, the SUV comes carrying a completely new design philosophy, enhanced features. However, the powertrain remains same as the old XUV700. While the Indian SUV market is dominated by the sub-compact SUVs and compact SUVs, the premium three-row SUVs too have been witnessing growing number of takers.

The Mahindra XUV 7XO is positioned in the premium three-row seater SUV segment. Despite the introduction of the new and interesting features, it is not going to be an easy task for the SUV, since it will have to compete with tough rivals like Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari among others.

Here is a quick comparison between the Mahindra XUV 7XO and Hyundai Alcazar.

Mahindra XUV 7XO vs Hyundai Alcazar: Price

Mahindra XUV 7XO vs Hyundai Alcazar: Price comparison Model Price (ex-showroom) Mahindra XUV 7XO ₹ 13.66 lakh - ₹ 24.92 lakh Hyundai Alcazar ₹ 14.50 lakh - ₹ 21.21 lakh

Available in six different trim options, the Mahindra XUV 7XO is available in both petrol and diesel options. It comes priced between ₹13.66 lakh and ₹24.92 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the powertrain combination, seating layout and grades. On the other hand, the Hyundai Alcazar too is available in petrol and diesel powertrain options, and comes priced between ₹14.50 lakh and ₹21.21 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra XUV 7XO vs Hyundai Alcazar: Dimension

Mahindra XUV 7XO vs Tata Safari: Dimension Mahindra XUV700 Hyundai Alcazar Difference Length 4,695 mm 4,560 mm 135 mm Width 1,890 mm 1,800 mm 90 mm Height 1,755 mm 1,710 mm 45 mm Wheelbase 2,750 mm 2,760 mm 10 mm Ground clearance 200 mm 200 mm NA Wheel size 17-18 inch 18 inch NA

The Mahindra XUV 7XO comes 135 mm longer and 90 mm wider than the Hyundai Alcazar. Also, it is 45 mm taller than the Alcazar, while the latter has 10 mm of extra wheelbase.

Mahindra XUV 7XO vs Hyundai Alcazar: Powertrain

Mahindra XUV 7XO vs Hyundai Alcazar: Powertrain and specification Mahindra XUV 7XO Hyundai Alcazar Engine 2.0-litre petrol 2.2-litre diesel 1.5-litre petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 197 bhp (Petrol) 182 bhp (Diesel) 158 bhp (Petrol) 114 bhp (Diesel) Torque 380 Nm (Petrol) 450 Nm (Diesel) 253 Nm (Petrol) 250 Nm (Diesel) Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed AT 6-speed MT 6-speed AT 7-speed DCT

The Mahindra XUV 7XO and Hyundai Alcazar both come available in petrol and diesel engine options. Both the SUVs get six-speed manual gearbox and six-speed automatic transmission options. Additionally, the Hyundai Alcazar petrol mode gets a seven-speed DCT automatic unit.