Mahindra XUV 7XO vs Tata Safari: Which premium 3-row SUV should buyers choose?

Mahindra has just launched the XUV 7XO, which is the new flagship ICE model of the brand. The Mahindra XUV 7XO is essentially the rebadged and revamped iteration of the Mahindra XUV700. The SUV is already available for booking since mid-December, and now the automaker has announced its complete price list. Available in six different trim options, the Mahindra XUV 7XO is priced between ₹13.66 lakh and ₹24.92 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the powertrain combination, seating layout and grades.

Available in both six and seven-seater layout options, the Mahindra XUV 7XO is positioned in a segment, where Tata Motors has its popular offering Tata Safari. Both these capable SUVs compete each other in this space.

If you are planning to buy a premium seven-seater SUV, and confused between Mahindra XUV 7XO and Tata Safari, here is a quick comparison between these two SUVs to help you take a better decision.

Mahindra XUV 7XO vs Tata Safari: Dimension

Mahindra XUV 7XO vs Tata Safari: Dimension Mahindra XUV700 Tata Safari Difference Length 4,695 mm 4,668 mm 27 mm Width 1,890 mm 1,922 mm 32 mm Height 1,755 mm 1,795 mm 40 mm Wheelbase 2,750 mm 2,741 mm 9 mm Wheel size 17-18 inch 17-19 inch -

Mahindra XUV 7XO comes 27 mm longer than the Tata Safari, while the latter is 32 mm wider than the Mahindra SUV. The Tata Safari is 40 mm taller than Mahindra XUV 7XO, while it has 9 mm of shorter wheelbase as well.

Mahindra XUV 7XO vs Tata Safari: Powertrain

Mahindra XUV 7XO vs Tata Safari: Powertrain and specification Mahindra XUV 7XO Tata Safari Engine 2.0-litre mStallion (Petrol) 2.2-litre mHawk (Diesel) 1.5-litre Hyperion (Petrol) 2.0-litre Kryotec (Diesel) Power 197 bhp (Petrol) 182 bhp (Diesel) 168 bhp (Petrol) 168 bhp (Diesel) Torque 380 Nm (Petrol) 450 Nm (Diesel) 280 Nm (Petrol) 350 Nm (Diesel) Transmission 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT Drivetrain FWD / AWD FWD only Chassis Monocoque Monocoque