Mahindra XUV 7XO vs Tata Safari: Which premium 3-row SUV should buyers choose?

Mahindra XUV 7XO comes intensifying competition in the premium three-row SUV space, where it locks horn with Tata Safari.

Mainak Das
Updated6 Jan 2026, 11:46 AM IST
Mahindra has just launched the XUV 7XO, which is the new flagship ICE model of the brand. The Mahindra XUV 7XO is essentially the rebadged and revamped iteration of the Mahindra XUV700. The SUV is already available for booking since mid-December, and now the automaker has announced its complete price list. Available in six different trim options, the Mahindra XUV 7XO is priced between 13.66 lakh and 24.92 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the powertrain combination, seating layout and grades.

Available in both six and seven-seater layout options, the Mahindra XUV 7XO is positioned in a segment, where Tata Motors has its popular offering Tata Safari. Both these capable SUVs compete each other in this space.

If you are planning to buy a premium seven-seater SUV, and confused between Mahindra XUV 7XO and Tata Safari, here is a quick comparison between these two SUVs to help you take a better decision.

Mahindra XUV 7XO vs Tata Safari: Dimension

Mahindra XUV 7XO vs Tata Safari: Dimension
Mahindra XUV700Tata SafariDifference
Length4,695 mm4,668 mm27 mm
Width1,890 mm1,922 mm32 mm
Height1,755 mm1,795 mm40 mm
Wheelbase2,750 mm2,741 mm9 mm
Wheel size17-18 inch17-19 inch-

Mahindra XUV 7XO comes 27 mm longer than the Tata Safari, while the latter is 32 mm wider than the Mahindra SUV. The Tata Safari is 40 mm taller than Mahindra XUV 7XO, while it has 9 mm of shorter wheelbase as well.

Mahindra XUV 7XO vs Tata Safari: Powertrain

Mahindra XUV 7XO vs Tata Safari: Powertrain and specification
Mahindra XUV 7XOTata Safari
Engine

2.0-litre mStallion (Petrol)

2.2-litre mHawk (Diesel)

1.5-litre Hyperion (Petrol)

2.0-litre Kryotec (Diesel)

Power

197 bhp (Petrol)

182 bhp (Diesel)

168 bhp (Petrol)

168 bhp (Diesel)

Torque

380 Nm (Petrol)

450 Nm (Diesel)

280 Nm (Petrol)

350 Nm (Diesel)

Transmission6-speed MT / 6-speed AT6-speed MT / 6-speed AT
DrivetrainFWD / AWDFWD only
ChassisMonocoqueMonocoque

The Mahindra XUV 7XO and Tata Safari both come available in petrol and diesel engine options. Both the SUVs get six-speed manual gearbox and six-speed automatic transmission options. The petrol variant of the XUV 7XO is more powerful than Tata Safari petrol that was launched few days back. The diesel version of the XUV 7XO is also more powerful than Safari diesel. When it comes to torque output, both the petrol and diesel engines of XUV 7XO generate more than Safari. The XUV 7XO is available in both FWD and AWD drivetrain options, while the Safari comes only with FWD.

