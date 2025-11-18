Mahindra XUV 9S to be the showstopper for the brand in 2025. Everything we know

Mahindra XEV 9S is going to be the showstopper for the homegrown automobile giant in 2025. The car manufacturer has already grabbed a lot of attention with the BE 6 and XEV 9e, which belong to the company's 'Born Electric' series of electric cars. The latest to join the list is the XEV 9S, which will come as a more practical three-row, seven-seater SUV and an all-electric iteration of the XUV 700.

The Mahindra XEV 9S will come built on the automaker's INGLO architecture, the same dedicated and modular EV platform that underpins the other two coupe SUVs from the automaker. Slated to launch at the ‘Scream Electric’ event on November 27 in Bengaluru, the Mahindra XEV 9S is expected to add more zing to the automaker's lineup as well as to the Indian electric car market.

Mahindra has already teased the SUV through teaser videos on its social accounts. Here are everything that we have learnt about the XEV 9S SUV.

Mahindra XEV 9S: INGLO platform The Mahindra XEV 9S is the automaker's first seven-seater electric SUV, built on the OEM's INGLO skateboard architecture. The INGLO platform comes with a flat floor layout that enhances the cabin space and comfort of the occupants. The floor board consists the battery pack, whereas the wheels are positioned in the corners, ensuring lot of space inside the cabin. Sliding second-row seats, low centre of gravity, and enhanced structural rigidity promise a smooth, stable, and spacious drive experience. Mahindra has dubbed the XEV 9S as an SUV designed for those people who live large, travel together and refuse to compromise on performance or presence.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Design The Mahindra XEV 9S is expected to come carrying some signature styling elements that are visible in other Born Electric series SUVs. These include the closed panel in place of the front grille, connected LED lighting, and bold proportions. Like its other siblings, the XEV 9S is expected to come featuring a muscular appearance. Interior of the XEV 9S will have a multi-screen dashboard and advanced connected technology, mirroring design philosophy in the XEV 9e and BE 6 range. There will be a large panoramic sunroof.