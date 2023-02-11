Mahindra XUV.e9 and BE.05 electric SUVs unveiled in India: All you need to know
- As of now, Mahindra XUV.e9 and Mahindra BE.05 are both in concept form. However, an ample amount of information is available on electric SUVs. The XUV.e range will get two models, one of which is XUV.e9. The XUV BE range has three models with the XUV BE.05 one of these. Notably, all these SUV models will be based on an entirely new INGLO platform which is for ground-up EVs.
-
Automaker Mahindra is all set to dominate the electric vehicle (EV) segment in India. The company has recently launched its Mahindra XUV400, and now it has taken the wraps off its Mahindra XUV.e9 and BE.05 electric SUVs in India for the first time. To recall, both these SUVs have been previously displayed in the UK.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×