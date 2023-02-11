Mahindra XUV.e9 and BE.05 electric SUVs unveiled in India: All you need to know

Automaker Mahindra is all set to dominate the electric vehicle (EV) segment in India. The company has recently launched its Mahindra XUV400, and now it has taken the wraps off its Mahindra XUV.e9 and BE.05 electric SUVs in India for the first time. To recall, both these SUVs have been previously displayed in the UK.

As of now, Mahindra XUV.e9 and Mahindra BE.05 are both in concept form. However, an ample amount of information is available on electric SUVs. The XUV.e range will get two models, one of which is XUV.e9. The XUV BE range has three models with the XUV BE.05 one of these. Notably, all these SUV models will be based on an entirely new INGLO platform which is for ground-up EVs.

Moreover, the automaker has already unveiled the production version of the Mahindra XUV.e9 range, which will be the first to hit factory lines by the end of 2024 and the Mahindra BE range will be next in the line from around October of 2025.

In particular, the Mahindra XUV.e9 concept unveiled in India on Friday. It is expected to go into production from April of 2025. This SUV will be an entirely new product. It measures 4,790 mm in length, has a width of 1,905 mm and 1,690 mm tall. It also gets a 2,775 mm wheelbase.

View Full Image Mahindra welcomes BE.05 (Mahindra Automotive)

Meanwhile, the XUV BE.05 is smaller at 4,370 mm in length, width of 1,900 mm and height of 1,635 mm. It is likely to be positioned as a premium mid-size SUV.

Currently, the specifications of both models have not yet been revealed officially and neither has the cabin features of the XUV.e9. But the cabin of the XUV BE.05 concept SUV has been revealed and it gets a large connected display screen for both infotainment and drive stats, digital speed display on the steering wheel, a plush fabric-laid dashboard and a curved centre console.