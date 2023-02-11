Mahindra XUV.e9 and BE.05 electric SUVs unveiled in India: All you need to know

As of now, Mahindra XUV.e9 and Mahindra BE.05 are both in concept form. However, an ample amount of information is available on electric SUVs. The XUV.e range will get two models, one of which is XUV.e9. The XUV BE range has three models with the XUV BE.05 one of these. Notably, all these SUV models will be based on an entirely new INGLO platform which is for ground-up EVs.