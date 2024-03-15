Mahindra XUV.e9 EV spotted testing in India! What to expect
Mahindra's XUV.e9 EV, built on the INGLO platform, is generating buzz with spy shots revealing its imposing presence on the road. Reports hint at two battery sizes and single or dual motor configurations, making it a significant addition to Mahindra's electric vehicle lineup.
Mahindra and Mahindra is revving up its electric vehicle (EV) lineup in India with plans for the launch of five new electric cars in the coming years. Among the most eagerly anticipated is the XUV.e9 electric vehicle, which has once again been spotted ahead of its potential debut next year. The recent sighting of the XUV.e9 test mule, cloaked in distinctive blue camouflage, has stirred excitement among automotive enthusiasts.