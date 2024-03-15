Mahindra's XUV.e9 EV, built on the INGLO platform, is generating buzz with spy shots revealing its imposing presence on the road. Reports hint at two battery sizes and single or dual motor configurations, making it a significant addition to Mahindra's electric vehicle lineup.

Mahindra and Mahindra is revving up its electric vehicle (EV) lineup in India with plans for the launch of five new electric cars in the coming years. Among the most eagerly anticipated is the XUV.e9 electric vehicle, which has once again been spotted ahead of its potential debut next year. The recent sighting of the XUV.e9 test mule, cloaked in distinctive blue camouflage, has stirred excitement among automotive enthusiasts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Social media platforms have been abuzz with the latest spy shot of the XUV.e9, captured as it cruised along Indian roads. Despite the bonnet being open during the sighting, there was no sign of a front trunk (frunk), a feature found in some other electric vehicles. However, speculation suggests that Mahindra may incorporate additional storage space under the bonnet as the model nears production.

The XUV.e9 EV, described as the coupe iteration of Mahindra's upcoming XUV.e8 electric SUV, shares its roots with the flagship XUV700 SUV and is built on Mahindra's innovative INGLO platform. Although the spy shots reveal limited details, they confirm the EV's imposing presence on the road, accentuated by its large wheel arches. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While the spy shot offers only a glimpse of the cabin, it is anticipated that the interior of the XUV.e9 will bear resemblance to its SUV counterpart, the XUV.e8. A standout feature of the cabin is expected to be a cluster of digital screens adorning the dashboard, potentially comprising three separate displays as hinted in a recent social media video.

Despite Mahindra keeping details about the XUV.e9 under wraps, reports suggest that the EV may offer consumers a choice between two battery sizes and single or dual motor configurations. Anticipated to deliver a range of over 450 kilometers on a single charge, the XUV.e9 promises to be a significant addition to Mahindra's burgeoning electric vehicle lineup.

