Mahindra XUV300 1.2 T-GDi to launch tomorrow: What to expect

Mahindra, an Indian automaker, is all set to launch its much awaited XUV300 1.2 T-GDi tomorrow. This sportier version of the XUV300 was supposed to be in market two years ago but the pandemic along with semiconductor crisis delayed the Mahindra’s plans.
Mahindra XUV300 1.2 T-GDi: Expected powertrain
The highlight of the updated XUV300 is its 1.2 T-GDI mStallion 131hp, 230Nm, 1,2-litre, three-cylinder, direct-injection turbo-petrol unit. The motor will come mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and also get idle start/stop technology, This new turbo-petrol engine would be offered alongside the existing 115hp, 1.5-litre diesel and 110hp, 1,2-litre turbo-petrol engines, with the latter two also available with an AMT gearbox.
At 131hp, the 1.2-litre turbo petrol unit expectedly makes 21hp and 30Nm more than its predecessor, thus making Mahindra’s compact SUV the most powerful petrol engine in its class.
Mahindra XUV300 1.2 T-GDi: Expected exterior, interior and trims
Apart from a powerful engine, the XUV300 will also likely receive a few cosmetic updates to set it apart from the rectangular turbo-petrol. On the outside, the updated XUV300 would come with a new gloss black grille with red accents, a blacked out central air intake on the front bumper and Mahindra’s new Twin Peaks logo. On the regular variants, the grille and front bumper get chrome garnishes.
The sportier XUV300 would also be marked out with new colour options- a new mustard colour option with a contrasting black roof has been seen doing the rounds on the web.
For interiors, the XUV300 1.2 T-GDi is expected to come with an all-black theme contrasted with red and silver highlights. The dashboard, for instance, is finished in black as opposed to the dual-tone and beige combination seen on the regular variant. The steering wheel also gets the new Mahindra logo with silver accents, while there is contrast red stitching for the upholstery and a new silver trim around the touchscreen.
Mahindra is likely to offer the new turbo-petrol engine on all existing trims of the XUV300 - W4, W6, W8 and W8 (O) along with the equipment list which is expected to be carried over unchanged.
