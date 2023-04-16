Mahindra has announced a discount of up to ₹52,000 on XUV300 and Bolero Neo for the month of April. The said benefits will be available in the form of cash discount, exchange bonus, and more. Let’s take a look at the discount available on Mahindra XUV300 and Bolero Neo SUVs

Mahindra Bolero Neo April discount

Mahindra Bolero Neo is available with benefits of up to ₹48,000 for the month of April. This includes a cash discount of ₹36,000 and accessory package worth ₹12,000. Buyers can also get an exchange discount of up to ₹25,000 on select models.

Readers must note that the said discount will vary depending on the variants, stock availability and dealership store location in the country.

Mahindra XUV300 April discount

Mahindra XUV300 SUV’s diesel model can be purchased at a cash discount of ₹40,000. In addition, there is an accessory package worth ₹12,000 that buyers will get on the purchase of Mahindra XUV300 in the month of April.

Similarly, the petrol model of Mahindra XUV300 is available with a cash discount of ₹25,000. Its TurboSport variant, on the other hand, is selling with a cash benefit of ₹10,000.

Recently, Mahindra increased the price of its Thar range. The SUV has become expensive by up to ₹1.05 lakh. The price hike comes as the Mahindra Thar gets updated to BS 6 Phase 2 and RDE emission norms.

After the price hike, Thar X (O) Hard Top Diesel MT RWD variant now costs ₹55,000 more. Similarly, the Mahindra Thar LX Hard Top Diesel MT RWD variant is now expensive by ₹1.05 lakh. Other models of the SUV have got a price hike of ₹28,000.