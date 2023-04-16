Mahindra XUV300 and Bolero Neo get up to ₹52,000 off. Read details1 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 12:56 PM IST
- The said benefits will be available in the form of cash discount, exchange bonus, and more.
Mahindra has announced a discount of up to ₹52,000 on XUV300 and Bolero Neo for the month of April. The said benefits will be available in the form of cash discount, exchange bonus, and more. Let’s take a look at the discount available on Mahindra XUV300 and Bolero Neo SUVs
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×