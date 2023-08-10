On Thursday, Mahindra & Mahindra revealed the inclusion of two fresh entry-level models in the XUV300 lineup . The introduction of the W2 petrol variant, now priced at ₹7.99 lakh, has effectively lowered the starting cost of the range. Additionally, a new variant, the W4, has been introduced in the Petrol TurboSportTM series with a price tag of ₹9.29 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom).

The inclusion of the W4 variant now offers the sporty and high-performance 1.2 L mStallion TGDi petrol engine option at a more accessible price point. Previously, this potent powertrain was limited to the W6 variant and higher. This engine provides an impressive 0-60 km/h acceleration in just five seconds, courtesy of its robust 230 Nm peak torque and 96 kW power output. Moreover, the company has upgraded the W4 variant lineup by incorporating a sunroof in both the petrol and diesel models.

By introducing the new entry-level W2 variant, the XUV300 range's starting price has been lowered to ₹7.99 lakh from the previous ₹8.65 lakh. The price ceiling extends to ₹14.59 lakh for the W8(O) Turbo Diesel with AutoShift gear.

The Mahindra XUV300 is offered with both manual transmission and advanced auto SHIFT technology for both diesel and petrol engine variants. The SUV boasts high fuel efficiency within its segment and includes several pioneering features like all 4-disc brakes and dual-zone automatic AC. This five-seater SUV provides ample in-cabin space and showcases a robust, rugged design.

In March, Mahindra upgraded the XUV300 with new engines to adhere to more stringent emission regulations starting from April 1. The company revised the XUV300 lineup to feature engines that meet RDE norms, enabling compatibility with ethanol-based fuel. Consequently, Mahindra has raised the prices of the sub-compact SUV.

Meanwhile, Mahindra has been spotted recently testing its XUV500 Aero, an SUV-coupe variant, on Indian roads for the first time. The vehicle features a sloping roofline and flush-sitting door handles, adding to its sleek design.