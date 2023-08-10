Mahindra XUV300 expands lineup with affordable W2 Petrol variant and W4 TurboSportTM addition. Check price, features1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 04:22 PM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra introduces new entry-level models in XUV300 lineup, lowering starting price to ₹7.99 lakh.
On Thursday, Mahindra & Mahindra revealed the inclusion of two fresh entry-level models in the XUV300 lineup. The introduction of the W2 petrol variant, now priced at ₹7.99 lakh, has effectively lowered the starting cost of the range. Additionally, a new variant, the W4, has been introduced in the Petrol TurboSportTM series with a price tag of ₹9.29 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom).