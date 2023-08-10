The inclusion of the W4 variant now offers the sporty and high-performance 1.2 L mStallion TGDi petrol engine option at a more accessible price point. Previously, this potent powertrain was limited to the W6 variant and higher. This engine provides an impressive 0-60 km/h acceleration in just five seconds, courtesy of its robust 230 Nm peak torque and 96 kW power output. Moreover, the company has upgraded the W4 variant lineup by incorporating a sunroof in both the petrol and diesel models.