Mahindra XUV300 facelift version likely to launch soon: What to expect

Meanwhile, Mahindra & Mahindra has recently unveiled the price of its Mahindra Scorpio Classic for the Indian market. This new SUV comes with an ex-showroom price of ₹11.99 Lakh for the ‘S’ variant. Mahindra Scorpio Classic S11 model, on the other hand, carries a price tag of ₹15.49 Lakh. The all new SUV is offered in Red Rage, Dsat Silver, Napoli Black, Pearl White and a Galaxy Grey option. The all-new SUV features a fully-automatic climate control system. It offers a dual-tone seat colour scheme with black and beige and features a new front grille-mesh with six vertical slates. It has a redesigned bumper featuring front DRLs placed on the top of fog lamps and diamond-cut alloy wheels.