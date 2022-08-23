Mahindra XUV300 facelift version likely to launch soon: What to expect

Reportedly, Mahindra XUV300 is likely to get a 1.2 mStallion turbo petrol engine capable of producing 20hp more and 30Nm more torque than the current engine, making the total power output stand at 130hp and torque at 230Nm.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The automaker Mahindra and Mahindra has posted an Instagram story unveiling a teaser image of the facelift version of its XUV300 SUV. Reportedly, the updated version can reach from 0 to 100 kmph in just 5.5 seconds. As seen in the video, the XUV300 was in a red body paint, donning the new twin peak logo of Mahindra and Mahindra. Indicatively, the SUV is expected to take place soon around the festive season.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The automaker Mahindra and Mahindra has posted an Instagram story unveiling a teaser image of the facelift version of its XUV300 SUV. Reportedly, the updated version can reach from 0 to 100 kmph in just 5.5 seconds. As seen in the video, the XUV300 was in a red body paint, donning the new twin peak logo of Mahindra and Mahindra. Indicatively, the SUV is expected to take place soon around the festive season.
The steering wheel of the Mahindra XUV300 would feature the new logo of the brand and it will be on the rear portion of the four-wheeler as well. However, no major changes are expected in the design except the facelift version can come with minor cosmetic updates.
The steering wheel of the Mahindra XUV300 would feature the new logo of the brand and it will be on the rear portion of the four-wheeler as well. However, no major changes are expected in the design except the facelift version can come with minor cosmetic updates.
It is believed that the Mahindra XUV300 is likely to get a 1.2 mStallion turbo petrol engine capable of producing 20hp more and 30Nm more torque than the current engine, making the total power output stand at 130hp and torque at 230Nm.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It is believed that the Mahindra XUV300 is likely to get a 1.2 mStallion turbo petrol engine capable of producing 20hp more and 30Nm more torque than the current engine, making the total power output stand at 130hp and torque at 230Nm.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Reportedly, a test unit of facelift Mahindra XUV300 was spotted on Indian roads earlier this month, featuring a new dual-tone colour option of dark blue and a contrasting white roof. This new colour model of the SUV is expected to be made available alongside the existing colour options. At the moment, the SUV from Mahindra comes in six monotone colour- Pearl White, DSAT Silver, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black, Red Rage, and Aquamarine.
Reportedly, a test unit of facelift Mahindra XUV300 was spotted on Indian roads earlier this month, featuring a new dual-tone colour option of dark blue and a contrasting white roof. This new colour model of the SUV is expected to be made available alongside the existing colour options. At the moment, the SUV from Mahindra comes in six monotone colour- Pearl White, DSAT Silver, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black, Red Rage, and Aquamarine.
Meanwhile, Mahindra & Mahindra has recently unveiled the price of its Mahindra Scorpio Classic for the Indian market. This new SUV comes with an ex-showroom price of ₹11.99 Lakh for the ‘S’ variant. Mahindra Scorpio Classic S11 model, on the other hand, carries a price tag of ₹15.49 Lakh. The all new SUV is offered in Red Rage, Dsat Silver, Napoli Black, Pearl White and a Galaxy Grey option. The all-new SUV features a fully-automatic climate control system. It offers a dual-tone seat colour scheme with black and beige and features a new front grille-mesh with six vertical slates. It has a redesigned bumper featuring front DRLs placed on the top of fog lamps and diamond-cut alloy wheels.
Meanwhile, Mahindra & Mahindra has recently unveiled the price of its Mahindra Scorpio Classic for the Indian market. This new SUV comes with an ex-showroom price of ₹11.99 Lakh for the ‘S’ variant. Mahindra Scorpio Classic S11 model, on the other hand, carries a price tag of ₹15.49 Lakh. The all new SUV is offered in Red Rage, Dsat Silver, Napoli Black, Pearl White and a Galaxy Grey option. The all-new SUV features a fully-automatic climate control system. It offers a dual-tone seat colour scheme with black and beige and features a new front grille-mesh with six vertical slates. It has a redesigned bumper featuring front DRLs placed on the top of fog lamps and diamond-cut alloy wheels.