Mahindra XUV300 gets costlier by up to ₹67,600: Check the new prices2 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 11:42 AM IST
- After the latest price rise, the XUV300 comes with a starting price of ₹8.41 lakh (ex-showroom).
Homegrown automaker Mahindra & Mahindra has increased the price of XUV300. The compact SUV has become dearer by up to ₹67,600. It is notable that this is the second price hike Mahindra XUV300 has received since the model was updated to Bharat Stage 6 Phase 2 norms.
