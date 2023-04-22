Homegrown automaker Mahindra & Mahindra has increased the price of XUV300. The compact SUV has become dearer by up to ₹67,600. It is notable that this is the second price hike Mahindra XUV300 has received since the model was updated to Bharat Stage 6 Phase 2 norms.

Last month, the company increased its price by up to ₹22,000. As mentioned above, the latest price rise ranges between ₹29,000 to ₹67,600. Mahindra XUV300’s petrol models have become expensive by up to ₹34,201. Similarly, its diesel variants have witnessed a hike ranging from ₹30,000 to ₹67,000.

After the latest price rise, the XUV300 comes with a starting price of ₹8.41 lakh (ex-showroom). Readers must note that there is no price hike for the petrol engine models of W4, W6, and W8 (O) AMT dual-tone variants of the SUV.

Here are the new price of Mahindra XUV300

W4 1.2 Petrol: ₹8,41,499 (ex-showroom)

W6 1.2 Petrol: ₹9,99,996 (ex-showroom)

W6 1.2 Petrol AMT: ₹10,85,000 (ex-showroom)

W8 1.2 Petrol: ₹11,45,999 (ex-showroom)

W8 (O) 1.2 Petrol: ₹12,68,700 (ex-showroom)

W8 (O) 1.2 Petrol Dual Tone: ₹12,87,300 (ex-showroom)

W8 (O) 1.2 Petrol AMT: ₹13,36,900 (ex-showroom)

W8 (O) 1.2 Petrol AMT Dual Tone: ₹13,21,000 (ex-showroom)

W4 1.5 Diesel: ₹9,90,300 (ex-showroom)

W6 1.5 Diesel: ₹11,03,550 (ex-showroom)

W6 1.5 Diesel AMT: ₹12,35,400 (ex-showroom)

W8 1.5 Diesel: ₹13,04,900 (ex-showroom)

W8 (O) 1.5 Diesel: ₹13,90,900 (ex-showroom)

W8 (O) 1.5 Diesel Dual Tone: ₹14,05,900 (ex-showroom)

W8 (O) 1.5 Diesel AMT: ₹14,59,599 (ex-showroom)

Mahindra XUV300 is offered in two models. First one includes a 1.2-litre petrol engine with the ability to deliver 109bhp and 200Nm of torque. Another variant is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine that can produce 115bhp and 300Nm of peak torque.