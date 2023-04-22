Home / Auto News / Mahindra XUV300 gets costlier by up to 67,600: Check the new prices
Homegrown automaker Mahindra & Mahindra has increased the price of XUV300. The compact SUV has become dearer by up to 67,600. It is notable that this is the second price hike Mahindra XUV300 has received since the model was updated to Bharat Stage 6 Phase 2 norms. 

Last month, the company increased its price by up to 22,000. As mentioned above, the latest price rise ranges between 29,000 to 67,600. Mahindra XUV300’s petrol models have become expensive by up to 34,201. Similarly, its diesel variants have witnessed a hike ranging from 30,000 to 67,000. 

After the latest price rise, the XUV300 comes with a starting price of 8.41 lakh (ex-showroom). Readers must note that there is no price hike for the petrol engine models of W4, W6, and W8 (O) AMT dual-tone variants of the SUV.

Here are the new price of Mahindra XUV300

W4 1.2 Petrol: 8,41,499 (ex-showroom)

W6 1.2 Petrol: 9,99,996 (ex-showroom)

W6 1.2 Petrol AMT: 10,85,000 (ex-showroom)

W8 1.2 Petrol: 11,45,999 (ex-showroom)

W8 (O) 1.2 Petrol: 12,68,700 (ex-showroom)

W8 (O) 1.2 Petrol Dual Tone: 12,87,300 (ex-showroom)

W8 (O) 1.2 Petrol AMT: 13,36,900 (ex-showroom)

W8 (O) 1.2 Petrol AMT Dual Tone: 13,21,000 (ex-showroom)

W4 1.5 Diesel: 9,90,300 (ex-showroom)

W6 1.5 Diesel: 11,03,550 (ex-showroom)

W6 1.5 Diesel AMT: 12,35,400 (ex-showroom)

W8 1.5 Diesel: 13,04,900 (ex-showroom)

W8 (O) 1.5 Diesel: 13,90,900 (ex-showroom)

W8 (O) 1.5 Diesel Dual Tone: 14,05,900 (ex-showroom)

W8 (O) 1.5 Diesel AMT: 14,59,599 (ex-showroom)

Mahindra XUV300 is offered in two models. First one includes a 1.2-litre petrol engine with the ability to deliver 109bhp and 200Nm of torque. Another variant is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine that can produce 115bhp and 300Nm of peak torque. 

